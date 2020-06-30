Pune institute to conduct final year exams online from July 1

During the entire course of the one-and-a-half-hour exams, students will be mandated to keep the camera and microphone of their laptops or desktops switched on. Express Photo by Sandip Daundkar During the entire course of the one-and-a-half-hour exams, students will be mandated to keep the camera and microphone of their laptops or desktops switched on. Express Photo by Sandip Daundkar

Even as the state government has announced the cancellation of final year exams for all students, Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics in Pune is set to conduct online exams for its final year master’s students from July 1.

The deemed to be university, offering masters in international business, economics, agribusiness economics and finance, will be holding the exams online from July 1 to 18. About 160 students are slated to appear for the exams.

Students want the institute to cancel exams, based on the notification issued by the state government announcing cancellation of exams for all courses, but the institute has announced its decision to go ahead. During the entire course of the one-and-a-half-hour exams, students will be mandated to keep the camera and microphone of their laptops or desktops switched on. Faculty members will invigilate during the entire extent of the exam.

In a mail sent to students on June 19, the controller of examinations stated, “If your laptop connection and systems do not work correctly during the exam time as per advised manner, you will not be allowed to continue in the online exam. However, you will be allowed in the offline exam, whenever the government permits to conduct it. This will delay your result.”

“For the past few days, especially during rainfall, we have power cuts. It is difficult for me to change the location. Since some time, I have been dealing with mental health issues. The announcement of exams has added to the stress,” said a final-year student based out of Pune.

Director Dr Rajas Parchure told The Indian Express, “We are not violating any rule. The central message of Covid-19 is to maintain distancing. Are we encouraging students to assemble? We are following the law in its spirit by not getting our students to travel. All our students either have laptops or have arranged for a laptop or desktop. Those who do not make it will get a fair chance to reappear.”

Recently, the Ministry of Human Resource Development asked the UGC to formulate guidelines regarding cancellation of exams. On June 26, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the government had decided not to conduct final year, final semester exams for both non-professional and professional courses. Students should be marked on previous performance, he had said. A June 19 notification by the state higher and technical education department has also specified that the government has decided not to conduct final year, final semester exams for all courses.

Last week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to instruct apex authorities governing different colleges to endorse the state government decision on cancellation of final year exams.

According to the results of a survey initiated by students, at least 84 percent students face infrastructural issues with appearing for online exams. Over 50 per cent students have no clear idea on the paper pattern and the answers expected from them in the papers.

