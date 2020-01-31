Pune: EWS admissions to be smoother for single parents

Joint Director of Education (Primary) Dinkar Temkar said block education officers have been instructed to ensure that single parents did not face issues while applying for admissions. Joint Director of Education (Primary) Dinkar Temkar said block education officers have been instructed to ensure that single parents did not face issues while applying for admissions.

FLOODED WITH complaints of single parents facing numerous issues during the admission process under economically weaker section (EWS) category, the state education department has issued special instructions to make the process smoother for them. Single parents got a special mention in a circular issued by the department.

“While filing online, if they choose the option of single parent, we have instructed officials to assume that they have relevant documents. Once the allotment is done, the block level committee can verify papers,” he said.

In a circular issued by the education department, Temkar said, “In case of divorced couples, it is not so difficult because court orders are available; but in case of separated but not yet divorced parents, many problems arise such as providing address proof. RTE admissions are granted based on distance of school from home but if a woman is living at her maternal home then furnishing an address is problematic because the address mentioned on the documents is usually in-laws’ address. Also, in case of inter-caste couples, if the caste of one parent belongs to upper caste and other from a reserved category, which one is to be considered is a question. It is important because reservation issue comes in.”

