Pune: Entrance exam fee steep, profit making exercise, say FTII students

STUDENTS’ body of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has accused the institute administration of turning the entrance examination into a profit-making exercise by charging huge fees from aspirants. The students shared information obtained using Right To Information from the administration, which showed that the institute had earned a profit of over a crore (Rs 1.38 crore in 2019, Rs 1.17 crore in 2018) and alleged that the high entrance test fee keeps away students from financially weaker sections.

Four students of the institute have gone on an indefinite hunger strike to oppose the hike in entrance test fee as well as overall annual fee for various courses at the institute.

Since 2017, FTII and Kolkata-based Satyajeet Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) hold a joint test for admissions to respective institutes. Under this scheme, the written test is held jointly and based on the merit list students are invited for interview/auditions at respective institutes.

This year, FTII, which is responsible for holding the JET, has categorised the courses in three groups and has fixed the application fee at Rs 4,000 for those choosing to apply for a course in just one group, Rs 8,000 for those applying for courses in two different groups and Rs 10,000 for those choosing to apply for courses in three different groups. The fee for those belonging to SC and ST is Rs 1,250, Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,125 respectively.

As per students, at this rate FTII’s entrance test is the most expensive examination, even high-priced than those for IITs and IIMs. “The entrance test fee went up from Rs 2,150 in 2016, which already was high, to Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 now. They have done this by simply regrouping the courses in different categories. It’s nothing but a trick and a way to extort money from aspirants. The current administration is not only making film education expensive for those who manage to get in but also earn profits from those who merely aspire to get in,” said Aadith V Sathvin, who heads the FTII students’ body.

As per RTI information, in 2018 when the JET was introduced for the first time, FTII had collected Rs 1.45 crore from aspirants (5,293 applications) and had spent Rs 28.41 lakh on conducting the test thus earning Rs 1.17 crore in profits. In 2019, FTII had similarly collected Rs 1.68 crore in fee for JET and spent Rs 29.61 lakh thereby earning Rs 1.38 crore. Students have also fiercely opposed the rule of 10 per cent annual hike in the fees for various courses which, for upcoming batch, will be pegged at Rs 1.18 lakh.

FTII Director Bhupendra Kainthola has called the hunger strike “totally unjustified” and that new scheme of entrance test fee has been formed to serve best interests of the students. “This rearrangement of specialisations does not imply any increase in application fee over JET 2018 or 2019. A candidate who applied for JET 2018 and 2019 and could not get through and applies again for JET 2020 for exactly the same courses will pay exactly same amount of fees for the third consecutive year. In fact, JET 2020 offers an additional option for the candidate to apply for a third group of courses at half the application fee (Rs 2,000) for the first two applications,” said Kainthola. He also said that the decision to increase the 10 per cent fee per year was an old one.

