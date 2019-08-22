Pune colleges to launch centre of excellence on electric mobility

Three educational institutes, including Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), have joined hands to roll out a one-year postgraduate diploma in electric mobility, to commence this month.

Altair, a US-based technology company, has partnered with and set up a Centre of Excellence on Electric Mobility at the College of Engineering, Pune (CoEP). The two inked an MoU, after which the centre was inaugurated on Wednesday. The centre will offer a one-year, full-time diploma course in Electric Mobility (PG-DEM) to engineers hailing from mechanical and electrical streams.

Along with CoEP, the course will be conducted at SPPU, Cummins College of Engineering for Women, with an intake capacity of 20 students at every institute. Pune-based Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) will be supplying the tools required for the course.

The new course, spread across three semesters, will cover energy storage systems for battery management, vehicle dynamics and traction, sensors and controls in electric vehicles as well as vehicle communication and Internet of Things (IoT).

“Electric mobility focuses on areas like environment, economic and social aspects. It is a unique course as there is industry and academia working together,” said BB Ahuja, director, CoEP.

CoEP alumnus Vikas Khanvelkar, who is currently the chairman and managing director of Design Tech, has offered to support the college with the required software.

With the Indian government promoting electric vehicles, the need for skilled manpower to work in this sector is set to increase, said Altair officials.

“Students should be trained and must have knowledge of industry requirements. With the government promoting electric vehicles, the automobile industry will be in need of skilled manpower in this sector,” Vishwanath Rao, Managing Director, Altair (India) said.