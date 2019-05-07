Pune: City students shine in CBSE Class X results

City students have come out in flying colours, with several students securing 96 to 98 per cent marks, in Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X examination, results for which were declared Monday. Most of the schools also recorded 100 per cent pass percentage.

Advertising

With 98.2 per cent, Anushcca Manchanda topped from Chinchwad-based Global Indian International School (GIIS). With 100 per cent marks in mathematics, Kinshuk Agarwal (98 per cent) bagged the second position in the school. All the 168 students have passed the examination.

Army Public School, Kirkee, also secured 100 per cent results, with Saurabh Chavan acing from the school with 97.6 per cent. Sujata Sahu came a close second with 97.4 per cent.

Celebrations broke out in City International School, Wanowrie, Monday with 20 of the total 84 students of the institute securing over 90 per cent marks in the examination that was held between February 21 and March 29 this year. Two girls — Jahnavi Rishikesh (97.4 per cent) and Vandana Subhash (96.6 per cent) — clinched the top two positions, respectively, even as the school recorded 100 per cent pass percentage.

Advertising

While all 31 students of Kalyani School cleared the examination, three students —Rishabh Ghanty, Esha Vaze and Nayonika Sharma — shared the first rank with 97.2 per cent marks.

With 96.6 per cent, Aditya Khanolkar topped from GG International School. All the 114 students, who took the Class X examination from the school, have cleared the test with flying colours. Seven students with learning disabilities here also excelled and scored over 60 per cent in the examination. The second rank here was shared between Karthik Srinivasan and Aayushi Singh, who scored 96.2 per cent.

Kavana Anklekar (96.6 per cent) topped from Orbis School, which also secured 100 per cent results. The second position was once again tied between Akshat Vashisht and Vrushti Shah, with both securing 95.2 per cent. Sanyogita Sarin, who wrote the exam with a broken leg, bagged the third rank with 95 per cent.

The countrywide pass percentage rose by 4.4 per cent as compared to last year, and stood at 91.10 per cent. The best performing region was Thiruvananthapuram with a pass percentage of 99.85 per cent, followed by Chennai at 99 per cent and Ajmer at 95.89 per cent. Maharashtra comes under the Chennai region. Overall 13 students topped the exam with 499 marks each.

According to a press release issued by CBSE last month, a total of 18,27,472 students had registered for the Class X examinations this year.