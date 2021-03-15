Pune campus briefs, March 15: British Council’s virtual ‘Study UK Student Connect’ for Indian students

Industry professionals with hands-on experience will teach the course, which includes orientation program, six modules, each assessed by written examination, industry case studies, and project assignment. (Image via British Council)

The British Council is hosting a virtual ‘Study UK Student Connect’ for Indian students and professionals who want to study undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the UK in 2021. Participants would get the opportunity to book exclusive appointments with 10 UK universities, attend live sessions by subject experts, and get all the information about courses, admission process, scholarships, modes of study and more.

In the first leg, there were webinars from March 8-12; while from today, exclusive meetings with participating universities are being held. The participating universities include Brunel University London, Queen Mary University of London, Manchester Metropolitan University, Newcastle University, The University of York, The University of Northampton, The University of Sheffield, University of East Anglia, University of Bristol, and University of Kent. The event is beneficial for those who are preparing for the September 2021 intake.

Additionally, students can attend seminars delivered by the UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) on student visas, the new graduate route and the British Council for information on living and studying in the UK and scholarships. The event will end on March 19.

For more information, visit: https://study-uk.britishcouncil.org/

Six-month online course in logistics, supply chain

A batch of virtual post graduate Diploma in Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management will commence from Tuesday, March 16 at MVIRDC World Trade Center, Mumbai. Classes for the six-month duration online course, which has now been strengthened with supply chain management, will be held thrice a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in over 80 sessions in the evening from 6-8 pm.

Industry professionals with hands-on experience will teach the course, which includes orientation program, six modules, each assessed by written examination, industry case studies, and project assignment.

To participate register on https://forms.gle/U5k2oomEadW2eJYSA