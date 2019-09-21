By next academic year, SPPU to have 600 new hostel rooms on campus

From the next academic year, the hostel at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will have 600 additional rooms, taking the total number of hostel rooms on the campus to 4,000.

“There will be 400 more rooms for male students and 200 rooms for female students on campus,” said SPPU Registrar Prafulla Pawar.

Currently, a total of 3,400 rooms are available on campus, of which 2,000 rooms are for male students and 1,400 rooms for female students.

Explained New norms aim to make hostel process fairer Changes in the SPPU’s hostel norms are long overdue, as they have often been misused. A section of students was found to be overstaying on campus even after taking admission to a new course, or after graduation. The latest admission norms aim to offer a fair selection process to all students seeking accommodation. The new norms allow students, pursuing only one postgraduate course at the university, to avail hostel facility on the basis of merit.

The SPPU has, from this year, made hostel admission a centralised online process to ensure “fairness” in the allotment of rooms. As per the earlier system, a fixed number of rooms in various hostel blocks were allocated to each department, depending on their size. University officials pointed out that often, students from the same department ended up sharing rooms in the hostel. As a result, this room allocation system gave students little chance to interact with those from other departments.

“Now, with the introduction of the online room allocation system, we have streamlined the whole process. The students will have more interactions with fellow students from a range of departments,” said SPPU Vice-Chancellor Nitin Karmalkar.