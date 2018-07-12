Pune: Army Law College receives Bar Council approval, to be inaugurated on July 16

The Army Law College, a residential institute for the wards of serving Army personnel and veterans, will be inaugurated on July 16 at Kanhe in Maval taluka in Pune district. The college, which recently received nod from the state government, has also been approved by the Bar Council of India. The Army Law College, which will be a residential institute offering five years integrated Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) with LLB course from Academic year 2018-19 is being established by the Indian Army, under the Army Welfare Education Society. The college is affiliated to the Savitribai Phule Pune University.

The children of serving and retired Defence personnel will be given admission from Academic year 2018-19, based on marks scored in Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Law. The college will be inaugurated by Lieutenant General DR Soni, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command. The Army Law College, Pune is being established on a 50-acre land at Kanhe, along the old Pune-Mumbai Highway, approximately 45 Km from the city on a property gifted by a charitable trust. The fully residential college for boys and girls is being developed in three phases.

The first phase includes renovation of existing property to accommodate students for first two years. The second phase will come up with complete infrastructure of Army Law College to include Administrative and Academic Blocks, additional hostel accommodation, indoor and outdoor recreational areas. The third and final phase will cater for residential area for the staff of the Army Law College.

Army officials said that the college aims at providing state-of-the art infrastructure for the students which will include smart class rooms, wifi zone, various sports facilities for ensuring an all round development of the students pursuing the course.

