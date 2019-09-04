Pune: 86 meritorious students from 13 institutions across Kurkumbh feted

In continuance of its efforts to promote higher learning, Cipla Foundation, the social responsibility arm of Cipla Limited, felicitated 86 students from 13 institutions across Kurkumbh as a part of its ‘Merit Awards’.

Advertising

As a part of the annual initiative, instituted a decade ago, the organisation felicitates meritorious students appearing in Board examinations of Classes X and XI from various government and government-aided schools across India.

Around 59 per cent of the awardees this year were girls.

Dr Y K Hamied, chairman of Cipla Ltd, felicitated students this year. The awards are a nation-wide initiative and a part of the Foundation’s commitment to foster education and is designed to encourage meritorious students pursue higher studies, a press statement issued by the organisation said. This year, over 600 students throughout India, including disabled children who have secured the top three ranks in Board exams in their respective schools, will be felicitated.

Advertising

More than 200 volunteers across Cipla will be visiting the schools across the country to felicitate the students.

Rumana Hamied, trustee of Cipla Foundation, said, “Education is the key to building a bright future. We are honoured to be a part of the change and to create access to opportunities that maximises the potential of each life. It is a moment of pride for the children, their families and teachers, the community and for Cipla.”