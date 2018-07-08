Pune: 83 Class IX students ‘failed’ by Pune school, parents furious

A group of parents, whose children study at the Rosary School in Camp, has filed a complaint against the school management to the deputy director of education, alleging the school “deliberately” failed over 80 students in Class IX in April this year. They also claimed that one of the students, “who had been failed by the school”, had committed suicide.

In a re-test held a few days ago, only 10 students passed. “One of the students was from Hadapsar… we came to know he committed suicide after getting his result. We were all worried about our children. The school had announced a re-test, which was conducted 15 days ago. My daughter studied for the two papers for two months, but she got only single digit marks. How is that even possible? The school authorities are doing this deliberately as they want 100 per cent results in Class X and don’t want average students to go to the next level,” said one of the parents, on condition of anonymity.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App