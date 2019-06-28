Pune: 5 arrested for using forged papers, getting children admitted in schools under RTE quota

Pune City Police has arrested five persons for allegedly securing admission for children in Nursery or Class I in reputed schools in the city under the Right to Education (RTE) quota by using forged documents.

Advertising

Initial investigation has revealed that the accused managed to secure admission for 80 children in different schools under the RTE quota, using the forged documents. The five arrested accused are Deepak Vitthal Garud (36), Sacin Ratan Bahirat (36), Sudhir Abhimanyu Kakade (35), Rushikesh Bhanudas Dhamale (28) and Aniket Suresh Shinde (26).

They were arrested from a hotel in Hadapsar on Tuesday. Police also seized two laptops and a colour printer as well as forged income certificates, government stamps, Aadhaar cards and other suspicious material from their possession. The men have been charged under sections pertaining to cheating and forgery. The five suspects were produced before a court in Pune on June 26 and remanded to police custody for five days.

According to RTE rules, 25 per cent of seats in reputed schools are reserved for students from underprivileged families. While the annual fees in such schools sometimes run into lakhs of rupees, students taking admission under RTE are given free education till Class VIII.

Advertising

The five accused They allegedly collected huge sums of money from the parents and prepared forged documents, including Aadhaar cards and income certificates, for the admission process.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Suhas Bavache said the probe has revealed that the accused had secured admission for several students last year using forged documents and even this year, they are suspected to have collected money from parents for a similar purpose.