Pune: 117th convocation ceremony of SPPU postponed

SPPU officials announced that the 117th convocation ceremony, scheduled to be conducted online on September 3, has been postponed. (File)

As many as 7,035 graduate and postgraduate students from various disciplines, who were to be awarded degree certificates at the 117th convocation ceremony of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday, will have to wait a bit longer.

Even as the Centre declared a seven-day national mourning period as tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday, SPPU officials announced that the 117th convocation ceremony, scheduled to be conducted online on September 3, has been postponed.

Dr Naushad D Forbes, co-chairman of Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd, is going to be the chief guest at the event. He will address the graduates via video-conference.

The ceremony will be presided over by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who will deliver the keynote address.

Of the 104 PhD students who have applied for the degree certificate, seven will be awarded degree certificates at the ceremony. Due to the outbreak of Covid – 19, all the students will be sent their degree certificates by post in the next 15 days to the address mentioned in the application.

