Puducherry schools to reopen from July 16 

The Puducherry government has decided to reopen schools from July 16. Schools will be reopened for students of classes 9-12. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy made the announcement on Sunday.

Puducherry schools will reopen after a long break of over nine months due to the Covid-19 pandemic . The Directorate of School Education will release a statement of reopening schools, including privately managed institutions on Monday. Puducherry and Karaikal regions will begin classes with half a day session from 10 am to 1 pm.

Students of class 1-12 will be able to attend offline classes with strict adherence to safety norms. Schools remained closed since March last year in view of lockdown triggered by the unabated incidence of coronavirus. Schools, however, held classes to clear doubts and to provide clarification for students of classes 10, 11 and 12, who would take up board exams in March or April this year.

The Gujarat government on Friday decided to reopen schools for class 12 students, and colleges from July 15 with 50 per cent capacity.

However, the classes will begin with parental consent where student attendance will be optional, the core committee chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani decided. (With inputs from ANI)