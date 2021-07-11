scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 11, 2021
Puducherry schools to reopen from July 16 

Puducherry schools will reopen from July 16 onwards after a long break of over nine months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 11, 2021 5:01:59 pm
Puducherry schools, Puducherry chief ministerSeveral states have been mulling over the decision to physically resume teaching and learning activities in educational institutions. (Representative Image)

The Puducherry government has decided to reopen schools from July 16. Schools will be reopened for students of classes 9-12. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy made the announcement on Sunday.

Read | When will schools reopen in India? Check state-wise list here

Students of class 1-12 will be able to attend offline classes with strict adherence to safety norms. Schools remained closed since March last year in view of lockdown triggered by the unabated incidence of coronavirus. Schools, however, held classes to clear doubts and to provide clarification for students of classes 10, 11 and 12, who would take up board exams in March or April this year.

The Gujarat government on Friday decided to reopen schools for class 12 students, and colleges from July 15 with 50 per cent capacity.

However, the classes will begin with parental consent where student attendance will be optional, the core committee chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani decided. (With inputs from ANI)

