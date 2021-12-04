Puducherry schools to reopen for Classes 1 to 8 from December 6

Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam announced on Friday that all schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions would resume holding classes for students of standards one to eight on Monday.

He told reporters that the schools should have reopened for the classes one to eight on November 8, but heavy rains then necessitated a postponement.

Director of School Education Rudra Goud told PTI that classes would be held half-a-day for the standards one to eight and on alternate days. All safety protocols would be followed and attendance would not be compulsory.

No decision was taken on restarting mid-day meal programme for students of classes one to eight now and decision would be taken in course of time, he said.

Schools remained closed since March last year because of prevalence of Covid-19. Although institutions were sought to be reopened, the date of reopening was postponed because of the pandemic.

While classes for standard one, three, five and seven would be conducted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, classes for standard two, four, six and eight would be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Classes for students of standards nine to 12 have already been conducted for some months now.