Puducherry cancels Plus two/HSE exams 2021

More than 14000 students in Puducherry and Karaikal had been waiting for the final decision on the Class 12 board exams. (representational image)

A day after Tamil Nadu cancelled the class 12 board exams, Puducherry has announced the cancellation of the Plus two/HSE exams in the union territory. Puducherry doesn’t have its own state board and all schools in the UT are affiliated to the Tamil Nadu higher secondary examination (TN HSE) board.

More than 14000 students in Puducherry had been waiting for the final decision on the class 12 board exams. However, after the Tamil Nadu government cancelling the state board exams, the decision was conspicuous.

Read | JEE Main 2021: All you need to know; decision on April and May sessions soon

Several other states including Karnataka, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have also cancelled the class 12 board exams citing the second wave of Covid-19 in the country. The decisions came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a high level meeting decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams. The state boards followed the cue and announced the cancellation of state board exams.

Meanwhile, CBSE on Monday extended the last date to submit the internal assessment marks of Class 12 students to June 28.. It also permitted the schools to conduct online assessment and practicals of students. CBSE is likely to make a decision on the evaluation policy of the Class 12 board exams by June 15.