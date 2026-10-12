How appearance, not just competence, holds women back in PR: IIM, NMIMS study

Walk into a PR agency in India, and you will see women everywhere. Walk into the boardroom, and they thin out fast. A new study from IIM Lucknow asks why. Its answer: for women in PR, proving they are good at the job is only half the test. The other half is how they dress, speak, and live their lives.

The research was published this year, carried out by Prof Medha Bakhshi of IIM Lucknow and Prof Papiya De of NMIMS, Mumbai. They held in-depth interviews with 24 women in senior PR and corporate communications roles. Each had at least 18 years of experience, and many had 25 to 30.

The barriers to climbing the ladder are well-known. So the researchers chose a different route. “We look at the women who made it to the top and understand from their journey what it was like, and how they made space for themselves to become leaders,” Prof Bakhshi told Indiaexpress.com.

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The field itself drew her in. Women make up around 70 per cent of PR, she says, but “the minute we look at the C-suites, we have more men than women”.

The glamour tag

Public Relations, as an industry, grew up in liberalising India, and it was seen as glamorous, sociable and appearance-driven. Bakhshi says the field was seen as “soft and fluff”, and that women who joined it had to fight that mindset too.

One interviewee, who goes by the pseudonym Chitra, recalls the early years: “It was all always led by, oh, you look good, so, you’re in PR. It was never about you being intelligent.”

The label also followed women home. Another participant, Arundhati (paper uses pseudonyms for all participants), says her parents never wanted her in PR. “As soon as you mentioned that you are from the communication industry, it is expected that you are more ‘friendly’ than the others.”

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So who are you dressing for?

This is where appearance enters. The study finds women were judged on looks in both directions.

Sukhvinder describes returning to work after losing weight. “Everybody turned around and then decided that whatever I had to say was very important,” she says, “even though I was the same person with the same brains 20 kilos earlier.”

Githa, who loves wearing saris, kept being questioned. “Who are you dressing for? Who are you trying to impress?” she was asked.

Arundhati faced the opposite verdict. She was left off a team for a press meet, which she believed was “because I didn’t dress appropriately”.

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Prof Bakhshi says this scrutiny reaches beyond the office. When women meet clients, she explains, there is pressure on “how do we dress up, how do we present ourselves, how do we project ourselves to be taken seriously, and for others not to sort of cross the line with us”. So women check their own behaviour before anyone else does.

A test with no right answer

In the West, research often describes a tightrope between masculine and feminine traits. A leader must sound firm, but not too firm; Prof Bakhshi says India adds a third layer.

“They have to be just the right kind of feminine. They have to be the right kind of leader, which is very masculine in nature. And they have to do it while being considered respectable in society,” she says.

Miss on any one, and the price is high. “If ever a woman is found lacking in that, then they become the pariah,” she says. “The negative conversations start flowing in the organisation that we know how people get promoted.”

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In their own words: What women in PR told IIM researchers Themes from interviews with 24 senior women in PR and corporate communications. Hover over or tap a name to read the full quote. Villainization Portraying women as bad mothers or bad employees Jhumpa “I think I would have got rejection from most of the places telling me I'm a new mother that, you know new mother, we, you know, you will not be able to give us a time.” Chitra “Today also when I am at a leadership role, I keep hearing that oh, okay, I don't know how she's managed to get it to the top. She possibly spends more time in office, is just sucking up to the bosses, that's why part of the leadership team - you get to hear these.” Sexualization Objectification of women Samina “I get to hear that all the time in my promotions had always a disclaimer attached from my other colleagues and coworkers. You know, when a woman gets promoted, it's barely taken with a pinch of salt and back-to-back promotions, you have all those nasty stuff coming across. ‘I know how she gets promoted’.” Arundhati “So, a close friend was, was, was working late and in the client's office for the next day conference, and she was approached (referring to a sexual advance) by the senior, I mean, like, literally the CEO of the company. And actually, the comment that was made was that I thought communication people are open to these things.” Responsibilization Women held wholly responsible and blameable for their own lives Samina “Our job is one of the 10 most demanding jobs, I would say. And no matter how qualified your family members or your spouse is, that expectation out of a woman is always there, that her priority and her commitment towards home, towards the child and everything cannot be compromised. I am very, very career oriented. And, you know, I have this battle that I fight every day; I do not get a lot of support. But I, you know, I'm a very go-getter, and I know how to get my way through.” Enterprising woman Self-work, the can-do, gritty woman Ishita “I think we also need to stop giving ourselves excuses and just drive that or you know, just instead of giving up early, we need more, you know, driving us to kind of fight for that position and not get very comfortable with wherever we are and not get easily satisfied with whatever we are getting on our plate.” Baaghi (rebel) Pushing back against expectations Sukhvinder “And I remember when I was asked to sign my first signature, official signature, when you finish your 10th, right, and you're asked to sign for your 11th and 12th. On the first set of forms, I chose to sign my name as Sukhvinder Cheema, Okay! I did not write Sukhvinder Kaur. Okay! When you add a Kaur next to it, it implies that you're a girl, like a Kumar Kumari, right? Trust me when I tell you this majority of my opportunities came because people assume that I'm a guy. Okay! They still do!” Nurturer Mothering and self-sacrificing Nupur “Whatever I achieved is to justify, you know, compromising on my own self and my own time and push it to the brim that you're always relevant for others. And there is nothing available for you. So, you know, you started living with what others are expecting out of you. There is the wife duty, the mommy duty and office duty and I think all of us can resonate very.” Source: Bakhshi, M. & De, P., Public Relations Review 52 (2026), 102777. Quotes are the illustrative quotes from Tables 2 and 3 of the study. Names are pseudonyms used in the study. Express InfoGenIE

Samina knows those conversations well. “My promotions have always had a disclaimer attached,” she says. “When a woman gets promoted, it’s barely taken with a pinch of salt.”

Motherhood brings its own judgement. Shobha, interviewing for a job after a long break to care for her newborn, was asked by a marketing head: “Don’t you think you’re doing injustice to your seven-month-old baby while spending eight to nine hours in the office and then traveling?” She did not get the job.

Who carries the blame?

The study also finds that women were often left to fix these problems alone. Jhumpa was kissed on the cheek by a journalist. Her first reaction was to doubt herself: “…did I give out any sort of vibe?” She then changed how she spoke, dressed, and carried herself, and began wearing saris to project gravitas.

The researchers read this as a quiet shift of burden. The blame lands on the woman, not on the behaviour or the workplace.

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Authority is questioned too. Prof Bakhshi says that when a woman scolds someone over poor work, “it is perceived differently from when a man tells another employee that the work is poor quality”. Even at the top, she says, women are “not accorded the same kind of authority that men are”.

Sukhvinder offers a sharper example. “Trust me when I tell you this, the majority of my opportunities came because people assume that I’m a guy,” she says. “They still do!”

To not remain passive, nor silent

The women in the study did not simply accept this. They built new skills, worked through self-doubt and reshaped how they presented themselves. Samina recorded a sexist remark and escalated it. “I don’t think it makes me any less professional because I’m a woman,” she says.

Others used their seniority to help those below them. Some pushed for better maternity policies, protected their teams’ time and opened doors for other women.

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Sukhvinder says the next few years will depend on who already sits at the top. “They can choose to create a path or they can choose to create more barriers.”

Prof Bakhshi is careful to add that the study speaks of women who entered the industry in the 1990s and early 2000s. “Of course, the ground reality today would have changed a lot,” she says. That, she adds, is the next research.