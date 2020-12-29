Courses on games like PUBG, Covid-19 data analytics a hit among online learners during lockdown

Sitting at home due the COVID-19 pandemic, people opted for several online courses to hone up their skills. According to trends available, they enrolled in courses like data analytics, mental health, contact tracing and Covid-19. Learning platforms like Coursera witnessed a 640 per cent increase in registration for various online courses during the lockdown.

Here’s the list of trending offbeat courses in 2020

COVID-19 data analytics: This course is for those interested in data analytics. According to the online learning website Udemy, 550 students registered for this programme with a total duration is 7 hours 14 minutes, which includes 65 lectures. The course teaches the process of modelling (Python) and a methodology to approach a business problem based on daily updated COVID-19 data sets. The candidates can apply through the website- udemy.com.

Managing Your Mental Health During COVID-19: This course offered by Coursera has already over 1.41 lakh (1,41,191) enrollment. The course teaches to deal with depression and anxiety. It aims to provide a deeper understanding around anxiety as it relates to various aspects of our current life. The application process for the 4-week course is open at coursera.org.

PUBG, mobile multiplayer third-person shooting game:

Online gaming is always a hot favourite for learners, and with hardly any options for outdoor activities due to the pandemic, the students were even more hooked to it. Udemy offers courses on gaming targetted at learners interested in developing online games like PUBG, other shooter games. The candidates with knowledge in C programming can apply for the course; the duration of which is 8 hours 54 minutes and consists of 55 lectures.

Moreover, those who are serious PUBG lovers, there is a short course (10 lectures) to learn effective techniques to win this game. It is available on Udemy and tips and tricks are explained.

Gerontology: The course on Gerontology aims at behavioural changes — physical, mental, and social occur in people growing old. There are nursing homes, health cares, age-old homes which are looking for trained professionals in caregiving for the elderly. Tata Institute of Social Sciences offers diploma in gerontology, Calcutta Metropolitan Institute of Gerontology offers one-year postgraduate diploma course in gerontology and age management.

How to cure laziness without working hard: Without any physical activity, people became more lazy during pandemic. According to udemy.com, the course will focus on- ‘How to conquer laziness without working hard/ how to increase your level of discipline/ an insane productivity strategy’.

The course will comprise of 11 lectures and a total 8,230 students have already registered for the programme. The candidates can apply at udemy.com.

Applied Natural Language Processing: Through this programme, students can gather sufficient knowledge and proficiency in probabilistic, artificial neural network (ANN) and deep learning techniques. It is a 12 weeks course conducted by Chennai Medical Institute. The online courses are totally free of cost, and candidates can apply through the websites- nptel.ac.in, swayam.gov.in.

The candidates will be hired in various roles of data engineer, machine translation engineer or data science engineer.