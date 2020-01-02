Panjab University yet to collect Indian Penal Code’s diglot version

The ministry had issued a letter in April 2019 about the free distribution of the diglot edition of the Indian Penal Code. (File) The ministry had issued a letter in April 2019 about the free distribution of the diglot edition of the Indian Penal Code. (File)

Panjab University’s law faculty is yet to collect the diglot edition of the India Penal Code, an edition published by the Vidhi Sahitya Prakashan (Legal Literature Publishers) of Ministry of Law and Justice’s Legislative department, in Hindi and English, for ‘universities and law universities’ across the country.

The ministry had issued a letter in April 2019 about the free distribution of the diglot edition of the Indian Penal Code. The letter, addressed to the “Vice Chancellors, universities, law universities, principals, law colleges and law libraries”, asked the representatives of the university to collect the code from the office of the Vidhi Sahitya Prakashan in Delhi on their own transportation cost.

The recently elected Dean of Faculty of Law at PU, DPS Randhawa, who is also the president of the Punjab and Haryana Bar Council, said, “It is a good initiative and it should be implemented at the university, placed in the libraries for everyone to access, but as of now I do not think that the IPC Diglot version has been introduced at the university.”

While PU Vice-Chancellor Raj Kumar refrained from commenting on the same, chairperson of the Law department, Professor Meenu Kaul was also unaware of the Ministry of Law and Justice’s directive. She also refused to comment on whether the code had been collected by the university yet.

“It is hard to come by a diglot version of the Indian Penal Code. Most of them are either in Hindi or English. I imagine this version will have each article in English followed by Hindi, rather than two separate books in different languages, compiled together,” says Harleen Hira, a law student at PU. “If it were introduced, it will be useful to us all,” she adds.

“I think a better idea would have been to just send the diglot code through post. It is not sensitive data. It is a publicly accessible document. It makes no sense for a university in Tamil Nadu for example, to travel all the way to collect it,” says Randhawa.

