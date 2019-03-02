PU Senators seek meeting against move to re-employ principals

PANJAB UNIVERSITY senators on Friday demanded an urgent meeting to be convened against the arbitrary decisions of University Syndicate.

The 19 members of Senate wrote to the Vice-Chancellor of the university to convene an immediate meeting of senators to demand that regulation 7 of chapter VIII(E) of Panjab University calendar be enforced strictly. Senator Subhash told Newsline that they have written to VC to convene a special meeting against the unlawful decisions of Syndicate.

He said, “In 2014, the Syndicate while flouting the PU calendar made a rule that a principal can be re-employed after the age of 60 years. According to the provisions of PU calendar, they cannot re-employ a principal after 60 years of age. This rule is also against the guidelines of UGC.”

“It was also discussed earlier and the majority was against the decision of the Syndicate…under the provisions of PU calendar we have the power to convene a special meeting of the Senate anytime,’’ he said, adding that the majority is with him. He added that this decision will do injustice to the thousands of teachers who are in the line for becoming a principal for a long time. “The new teachers are not given opportunities to be promoted by making such unlawful rules which are against the calendar of PU itself,’’ he said and added that the present Senate is making many arbitrary rules that violate the regulations of the PU calendar.

It was also written in the letter the regulation be withdrawn with immediate effect.