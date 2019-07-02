PU scholar helms research on social fault lines, launches book

By Manik Berry

A book, ‘Contouring Exclusion: Manifestation and Implications’, which is a compilation of works of 13 researchers belonging to more than 9 states of India, was launched at the Delhi Press Club by educationist Atishi Marlena. The compilation, edited by Prabhpreet Singh, a PhD research scholar of the Political Science Department of Panjab University, is an empirical study of social and cultural exclusion in states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal.

Prabhpreet Singh’s section in the book deals with caste discrimination within Scheduled Caste community in Punjab. He said, for his thesis, he wanted information regarding social seclusion but there was insufficient data. ‘’The research available on the matter is old and the new data has not yet been released by the government, making it hard for researchers to identify social seclusion in the society,’’ Singh explains.

Other than caste, the book also dwells on discrimination based on gender and against tribals. When talking about gender discrimination, the book highlights treatment meted out to transgenders, working women and rape survivors. It also goes to make recommendations like faster trials in rape cases and more awareness among the country’s people. In terms of tribal discrimination, the book focuses on two tribes from Madhya Pradesh and suggests how a mainstream model of basic amenities might be ill-suited for tribal development.