PU pension scheme to be discussed in senate: ‘Chance to opt for pension can change lives’

“The university cannot function if it continues to sustain on the same funding models. There needs to be an overhaul of our financial structure in order to develop and progress,” said a senior professor at the university. (File) “The university cannot function if it continues to sustain on the same funding models. There needs to be an overhaul of our financial structure in order to develop and progress,” said a senior professor at the university. (File)

“Giving a chance to the employees to opt in for the old pension scheme can be a matter of survival for some, especially members from the non-teaching staff, like labourers and gardeners, who hardly earn enough to sustain their families, let alone save for retirement,” said Deepak Kaushik, head of the non-teaching staff union at Panjab University (PU), while addressing the concerns regarding PU’s pension scheme slated to be discussed in the syndicate meeting on Sunday.

The officials will decide at the meeting whether the university’s employees should get another chance to choose whether they wish to opt for the old pension scheme of 1991, under which the employees will have to contribute to a provident fund from which their pension will be derived. The Government of India had made a decision to stop giving pensions to those who joined service post January 1, 2004. However, the pension service rules for PU employees were amended in this regard to February 23, 2006. Before this amendment was notified in 2006, an advertisement was placed to allow for employees who had joined till 2004 to decide whether they wish to chose the old pension scheme or forego their pension under the new policy.

Kaushik said that the advertisement was placed for a short period of time for people to take cognizance of the amendment made in the rules and its repercussions on their life. “Teaching staff and other more educated people were able to make informed choices at the time, but in a hurry, many who were illiterate and ill-informed did not get the time to make the right decision and chose to stick with the no pension policy,” said the union leader.

In 2015, Kaushik had filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court demanding that the choice be given again to the employees of the university, following which the court directed the university to issue an order taking cognizance of the petition. However, on approval of the syndicate, the Vice-Chancellor of the university replied to the court order stating that such a choice cannot be provided again. Since then the issue has been through many syndicate and committee meetings, and now will be discussed on Sunday again. Employees have made a representation to offer the choice again not only to those who have been at the university since before 2004, but to those who joined the university till February 2006, when the new pension scheme was notified in the PU pension rules.

However, some members of the teaching staff at the university believe that extending the choice to employees who joined post January 1, 2004, is illegal and financially unfeasible. “You have to understand that opening up the scheme to everyone will be disastrous. The choice had been given before, and some people did not take it because they believed that the old pension scheme would not last, but the teachers who opted for the scheme were able to sustain the funds through their own contribution,” said Akshay Kumar, former President of PU teachers’ Association.

As Kumar highlights, PU pension scheme is not a general pension scheme, but the returns of a contributory provident fund, where 10 per cent of one’s salary is cut every month towards the provident fund. “We have been able to sustain it on the back of some SEED fund from the government in the beginning, and then our contribution and maintenance. If it opens up to all employees again, where will the funds come from, the contributions will quickly dry up,” added Kumar. Kumar also said that such a sensitive decision cannot be made in the syndicate without consulting a whole body of employees who will be affected by this decision.

Another layer of complexity added to the whole matter is the fact that the Panjab government had issued orders to allow for the old pension scheme to be opened up to those who joined the university till 2012. “Now if we decide to open up the option till 2012 instead of 2006 as demanded by the employees, we will have to create a separate roadmap for those who joined post 2006, when we have still not prepared one for those who joined between 2004 and 2006,” said Rajat Sandhir, PU member of senate.

Kaushik, head of the non-teaching staff union, maintained that the option should be opened up regardless. “It is a contributory fund, so those who can afford to give a lump some amount of the contribution from their date of joining will be able to avail the benefits of the old pension scheme. It will be hard for them to get that money, they will have to take a loan or the union will try to help, but at least they will get a few thousand rupees worth pension after retirement,” said Kaushik on behalf of the non-teaching employees.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.