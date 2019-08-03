PU left out of UGC’s list of ‘Institutions of Eminance’

The University Grants Commission (UGC) declared a list of 20 Institutions of Eminance (IoE) on Friday. While universities such as IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IISC Bangalore were declared as IoE, Panjab University was left out of the UGC list.

Advertising

The list further mentioned that Panjab University was not given a place in the QS 2020 World rankings and it’s QS 2019 India ranking was 49, and a major factor in determining the IoE status was the institute’s global ranking.

PU Registrar Karamjeet Singh said, “We will see where we lack and then, will work to make the required changes. A lot of parameters are there, like perception of people, teaching-learning and research on the basis of which the IoE status is given. It depends on the NAAC grading also. We will closely examine where we lack.”

Read | UGC recommends Institution of Eminence status to DU, IIT-Madras, Kharagpur

Advertising

Senate member Chaman Lal said, “I think the university has been trying for the status since the time of the former VC.” He added, “If the university had got the status of the IoE, the financial crisis of the university would be solved as it would provide a grant to Rs 100 crore.”

The university’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell director, Prof Ashish Jain said, “I don’t think the IoE status has anything to do with the QS rankings. I don’t think this list is authentic. Till the time I find this list on UGC’s website, I cannot comment on the same.”

While IIT Madras, Delhi University, IIT Kharagpur, University of Hyderabad and BHU have been recommended to be declared as IoE, the UGC is also likely to consult the respective state governments for the recommendation of Jadavpur University, Kolkata and Anna University, Chennai.

IoE project was announced in September 2017 for internationalisation of indian campuses and for the creation of world class universities.