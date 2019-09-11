PU elections: NSUI retains secretary post after recounting

NSUI candidate Tegbir Singh retained the secretary position after the Panjab University authorities Tuesday recounted the votes polled for the post in the recently held Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections.

Advertising

Tegbir Singh, from the UIET, got 3191 votes and won by a margin of 10 votes. In the initial results, which were declared on September 6, he had won by 10 votes. The recounting was done after the protest by INSO, whose candidate Gaurav Duhan had come second when the results came on September 6.

After recounting, Gaurav Duhan got 3181 votes.

NSUI candidate Tegbir said that the recounting went peacefully. “Everything was done in front of us. At one point, the difference between us even got reduced to five votes. But as ballot boxes from departments with larger vote shares were opened, things changed and the initial result now stands.”

INSO leader Rajat Nain said, “When we had filed a written complaint to the DSW, we had stated that if we lose in the recounting we will accept it with grace. We have lost by ten votes today. I am now satisfied with the counting done and I have no more issues with the election result.”

Advertising

When the recounting result was declared, celebrations and slogan raising were there in front of the gymnasium hall.

Media not allowed inside gymnasium hall

Amidst questions raised on the transparency of the result declared on September 6, mediapersons were not allowed inside the gymnasium hall for the recounting. Mediapersons were not even informed before hand that they will not be allowed inside the recounting. They were informed about the same by the official spokesperson of the university after 2 pm.