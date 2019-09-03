PU elections: Motivations of Taniya Bhatti, only independent candidate in fray

In times when candidates seek to fight elections with the backing of a political party, Taniya Bhatti, a first year student of Masters of Public Health is a fresh change. As the only independent candidate in the fray, Taniya is contesting for the post of joint-secretary.

Putting light on her campaign strategy, she said, “I am not going to class-to-class with a logo. I am going with just a group of friends who support me and believe in the issues that I want to fight for. There are 20-25 students from different departments, who have voluntarily joined me in my effort. I am often asked the reason for me being an independent candidate. To that, I say that we need a change. In a party, discussion are done among the higher office bearers. They do not reach the ground level. Moreover, it is time that women come up on their own, without being backed by parties.”

“I am reaching out to students about issues they face everyday,” she said. “The main issue that I want to resolve is that of hostel seats. I am from Ambala and I have not been allotted a hostel yet since I could not make it to the hostel merit list. I travel daily from Ambala as I cannot afford to rent a room. I have put forward a written application but I have not received a reply yet. Authorities do not pay much heed to our issues. Another issue is that of conveyance within South campus and connectivity between North and South campus. Hardly any security guards are found on the South campus. Isn’t it a compromise on the security of the female students?”

Directing attention to the issues which have failed to find a place in the political parties’ agenda, she said, “I will work for the third gender students, who want to be a part of the university or are already a part of the university. The third gender has an equal right to education. I demand that seats are allocated are for them, both, in the hostel and the academic courses.”

After filing her nomination for all the four posts of president, vice-president and secretary, Taniya withdrew from three posts and retained her nomination for joint-secretary. Speaking on contesting for the joint-secretary posting, she said, “I want to be the tortoise of the race and not the rabbit. I want to begin from the junior most post and then reach out for the higher posts. A strong grounding is needed to move higher.”

Hardeep, a research scholar in the Punjabi department, said, “I met Taniya after she filed the nomination papers. We are not friends but I support her because of the issues she is taking up.”

An MPhil student of the department of Gandhian studies, Mewa Singh said, “If we go to the admin block for some work it does not get done before we make at least 10 rounds of the office. The speed of the process could be increased and some transparency could be brought into the system. She is taking up the this issue and thus, I support her.”