PU assistant professor seeks ban on alcohol, songs promoting alcoholism

Despite scorching heat, Panjab University’s Assistant Professor Panditrao Dharenavar stood on the road near the university’s admin block on Monday, in protest against alcoholism and playing of songs promoting alcoholism on the campus.

Professor Dharenavar of Sociology department at Sector 46 Government College also held a banner that read, “ban alcoholism, drugs and alcoholic songs on the campus.”

He said, “I am standing here today because I heard about the demise of Ishaan Sharma, a student of Dental Science department. I also heard that he was drunk and it possibly led to his demise. How can alcohol be allowed on the campus? A liquor bottle cannot be the cost of a young life. There should be checks in the university premises so that no alcoholic or drug substance can be on the campus. It is a place of knowledge and learning. We cannot let the youngsters waste their lives like this. I have submitted an application regarding the same to the vice-chancellor.”

He said, in the application, he demanded that a public notice be issued banning alcoholism, drugs and alcoholic songs on the campus. Alcohol detectors should also be installed to keep a check. Students who are habitual drinkers should be restigated. During elections, it should be made sure that students do not engage in alcoholism. Special surprise check be done to check the consumption of alcohol and an FIR should be file against those found consuming it.

“I have been standing here since 3 pm, after my classes. The university authorities have shown support to my initiative, as they believe it is in public interest,” he said.