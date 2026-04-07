PSTET 2026 Result 2026: Where to check scorecards, once released

Candidates who appeared for the eligibility test can check their results on the official websites – pstet.pseb.ac.in and pstet2025.org (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana/ representative)

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will be announcing the results of the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the eligibility test can now check their results on the official websites – pstet.pseb.ac.in and pstet2025.org.

The PSTET exam, conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in Punjab schools, was held on March 15 across multiple centres in the state. The provisional answer keys were released on March 16 and candidates were given time till March 21 to raise objections against the answer key. The final answer key was released on April 5.

The scorecard will include important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, marks obtained, qualifying status, and category-wise cut-off marks. Candidates who qualify the PSTET will receive an eligibility certificate, which is typically valid for a lifetime as per current norms.