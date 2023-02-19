scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
PSTET 2023 registration begins; check how to apply, deadline

PSTET 2023 Registration: Interested candidates can apply for the eligibility test at the official website - pstet.pseb.ac.in. The last date to register for PSTET 2023 is February 28.

PSTET 2023 registrations beginPSTET 2023:The exam fee is Rs 1,000 separately each for paper 1 and paper 2. (Representative image. Express photos)

PSTET 2023 Registration: The Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) today started registrations for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET 2023). Interested candidates can apply for the eligibility test at the official website – pstet.pseb.ac.in or pstet2023.org.

To be eligible, candidates should have passed DElEd or BEd courses with minimum 50 per cent marks or appearing in any of these courses. Additionally, there is no age limit required to appear in the teacher eligibility test. The exam fee is Rs 1,000 separately each for paper 1 and paper 2.

PSTET 2023 Registration: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – pstet.pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ink for ‘PSTET application form 2023’

Step 3: Key in the personal details, and generate login credentials.

Step 4: Re-login and complete the application form. Then, upload all the required documents and pay the exam fee.

Step 5: Submit and download the form for future reference.

The last date to register for PSTET 2023 is February 28.

Punjab TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) is an annual examination conducted by PSEB. The examination is held at two levels, paper 1 for (class 1 to 5) and paper 2 for (class 6 to 8). The candidates opting for paper 1 are appointed as a primary teacher upon qualifying the examination, whereas candidates who qualify paper 2 can seek an appointment as upper primary teachers with the PSTET certificate.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 16:46 IST
