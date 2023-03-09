scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

PSTET 2023 admit card released; how to download

PSTET 2023: Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website— pstet2023.org.

PSTET 2023: Admit card releasedPSTET 2023: The exam will be held on March 12 (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
PSTET 2023 admit card released; how to download
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

PSTET 2023: The Punjab State Council of Education Research and Training today released the admit cards for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET)– 2023. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website— pstet2023.org.

Also read |Assam Board cancels HSLC English exam; new date yet to be announced

The exam will be conducted on March 12. There is no specific minimum or maximum age limit prescribed for the candidates.

PSTET 2023: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website— pstet2023.org

Step 2: Click on the login tab on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your email ID and password

Step 4: View and download the admit card

Also read |NBSE Nagaland Board Exams: Over 40,000 students to appear in HSLC, HSSLC exams

The PSTET will be conducted in two parts— Paper 1 and 2. Paper 1 will be of 150 marks and comprise Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2, Mathematics and Environmental Studies, each of them will be for 30 marks.

Also Read
Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister, Australia-India education qualification recognition mechanism, Deakin University, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Indian Express, Current affairs
In Gujarat, Australian PM says India degrees now valid Down Under
JEE Toppers' Tips Kushagra Shrivastava
JEE Toppers' Tips: Kushagra Shrivastava shares how he prepared for JEE an...
Chhavi Gupta is CAT topper of 2017
From being a CAT topper to running a YouTube channel to help students, ho...
NEET 2023 Gujarat counselling process
NEET-UG 2023: MBBS admission process in top Gujarat medical colleges, pas...

Paper 2 will also be 150 marks and comprise Child Development and Pedagogy for 30 marks, Language 1 for 30 marks, Language 2 for 30 marks and subject the candidate is appearing for, (Mathematics and Science, Social Studies, Art and Craft and more) for 60 marks. All questions in paper 1 and 2 will be MCQs.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 16:37 IST
Next Story

IPEF will prove to be in many ways more economically impactful than FTA: US commerce secretary

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close