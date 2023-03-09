PSTET 2023 admit card released; how to download

PSTET 2023: The Punjab State Council of Education Research and Training today released the admit cards for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET)– 2023. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website— pstet2023.org.
The exam will be conducted on March 12. There is no specific minimum or maximum age limit prescribed for the candidates.
Step 1: Visit the official website— pstet2023.org
Step 2: Click on the login tab on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your email ID and password
Step 4: View and download the admit card
The PSTET will be conducted in two parts— Paper 1 and 2. Paper 1 will be of 150 marks and comprise Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2, Mathematics and Environmental Studies, each of them will be for 30 marks.
Paper 2 will also be 150 marks and comprise Child Development and Pedagogy for 30 marks, Language 1 for 30 marks, Language 2 for 30 marks and subject the candidate is appearing for, (Mathematics and Science, Social Studies, Art and Craft and more) for 60 marks. All questions in paper 1 and 2 will be MCQs.