PSSSB Group D admit card 2026 out for 2,098 vacancies; exam on October 25

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit cards for the Group D recruitment examination 2026. Candidates who have registered for the written examination can download their hall tickets from the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Group D written examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 25, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,098 vacancies for posts including Sewadar, Chowkidar, and Safai Sewak in various Punjab government departments.

Candidates will need their registration number and date of birth to access the admit card. They are advised to download the hall ticket in advance and check the examination details carefully.