PSSSB Group D admit card 2026 out for 2,098 vacancies; exam on October 25

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit cards for the Group D recruitment examination 2026. Candidates who have registered for the written examination can download their hall tickets from the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in.
The PSSSB Group D written examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 25, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,098 vacancies for posts including Sewadar, Chowkidar, and Safai Sewak in various Punjab government departments.
Candidates will need their registration number and date of birth to access the admit card. They are advised to download the hall ticket in advance and check the examination details carefully.
PSSSB Group D admit card 2026: How to download
Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall tickets:
Step 1. Visit the official website — sssb.punjab.gov.in
Step 2. Look for the Group D admit card 2026 link on the homepage or in the recruitment section.
Step 3. Open the admit card download link.
Step 4. Enter the required login credentials, including the registration number and date of birth.
Step 5. Submit the details to view the hall ticket.
Step 6. Download the admit card and take a printout for examination-day use.
Exam-day instructions
Candidates should check the information printed on the admit card, including their name, roll number, examination date and centre details. Any discrepancy should be brought to the notice of the recruitment board before the examination.
Candidates should carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre. They should also check the instructions on the hall ticket regarding identity documents, reporting time and prohibited items.
The board has scheduled the written examination for October 25. Candidates should regularly check the official PSSSB website for any updates concerning the recruitment process.