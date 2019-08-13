PSEB supplementary exam postponed, schools shut over Punjab Bandh

PSEB class 10, 12 supplementary exam 2019: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has cancelled the class 10 and 12 supplementary exams to be held on Tuesday, August 13 as the bandh was announced by a group in the state. Class 10 science, class 12 political science, physics, and business studies exams were to be held today. The exams will be held again on revised dates which will be announced soon, as per the controller of examination, PSEB.

Protests are being held at several places in Punjab as a temple dedicated to Guru Ravidas was demolished in New Delhi’s Tughlakabad on the directions of the apex court. Commenting on the demolition of the temple believed to be on the site visited by Guru Ravidas around 1509 during the reign of Sikander Lodhi.

Today was the last compartment exam for class 10, however, for class 12 exams were scheduled to be conducted on August 14, 16 and 17 as well. “In many districts, the schools were shut that is why we had to postpone the exam today. As of now, we have not got reports of any bandh henceforth, if the situation remains normal the exam schedule will not be changed,” informed PSEB representative. Schools and colleges in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Gurdaspur will also remain closed after Dalit outfits called for a bandh.

The Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had Sunday sought PM Narendra Modi’s intervention as Dalits threatening to observe Independence Day as ‘Black day’.

The compartment exam was conducted for students who could not clear the PSEB or Punjab Board exams in their first attempt. Only after compartment result will class 12 students be able to take admission in university/college, hence postponing their undergraduate admission process.