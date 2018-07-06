PSEB shocker: After re-evaluation, another Ludhiana girl is class 12 state topper in sports category

PSEB 12th result 2018: Marginal farmer’s daughter ranked second in state PSEB 12th result 2018: Marginal farmer’s daughter ranked second in state

In a shocker from Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), a Ludhiana girl who applied for re-evaluation in two subjects is now the state topper in class 12 exams (sports category), results of which were announced on April 23. Damanpreet Kaur of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School was ranked 19 in the merit list of sports students. After re-evaluation, her marks have been revised from 429/450 to 450/450.Thus she is the third student now scoring 100 per cent marks in the sports category. Earlier Prachi Gaur and Pushwinder Kaur, both from Ludhiana scored 100 per cent in humanities and topped the state in the sports category.

Damanpreet Kaur had filed revaluation for sociology and Punjabi subjects but she has been given full marks in all subjects. She had earlier scored 92/100 in sociology, 68/75 in Punjabi, 74/75 in English, 98/100 in History and 97/100 in Physical education.

A softball player, she said, “I filed revaluation for Sociology and Punjabi as I was not satisfied with the marks. I was confident of securing a state rank. However, the result was a disappointment for me. Now the fresh marks prove that there was a goof up earlier.”

This year, a total of 3,18,834 students had registered for the plus-two exam and about 80,000 had to re-appear in both the classes.

