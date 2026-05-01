PSEB opens registrations for one-time ‘mercy chance’ exam for Class 10th, 12th students

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has opened online registrations for its one time “mercy chance” examination for students who were unable to clear their class 10th or class 12th board examinations over the years. The registration process has already started from April 27. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at pseb.ac.in.

The board, through an official notice, informed that the provision covers both candidates who have studied through regular and open school streams, who appeared in the PSEB examination between March 2010 to March 2025. As per the notice issued by the PSEB controller, the candidate must have at least cleared one subject.