PSEB opens registrations for one-time ‘mercy chance’ exam for Class 10th, 12th students

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has opened online registrations for its one time “mercy chance” examination for students who were unable to clear their class 10th or class 12th board examinations over the years. The registration process has already started from April 27. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at pseb.ac.in.
The board, through an official notice, informed that the provision covers both candidates who have studied through regular and open school streams, who appeared in the PSEB examination between March 2010 to March 2025. As per the notice issued by the PSEB controller, the candidate must have at least cleared one subject.
For updates on PSEB results, students can check IE Education.
Three categories of candidates are eligible to apply under this provision:
– Candidates who have exhausted all attempts that were available to them to clear their reappear or compartment examination.
– The candidates who were declared failed, however provided, they managed to pass at least one main subject.
– Candidates who wish to improve their performance under the division improvement category.
The examination form, along with detailed guidelines related to the “mercy chance” examination, will be available on the board’s official website. Interested candidates are required to enter their previous roll number, fill in personal details, select the subjects they wish to re-appear for and make the final payment. It should be noted that the applications without completed payment would not be considered. Students are required to fill the application well ahead of the deadline to avoid any last-minute glitches.
The board has made it clear that this is a one time relaxation and this opportunity will not be extended or repeated. All eligible candidates are encouraged to make use of this one-time opportunity before the deadline.