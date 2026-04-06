Punjab Board PSEB Class 8th Results 2026: Expected result date, last 5 years’ toppers and more

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce the Punjab Board Class 8 results for 2026 towards the end of April, deviating from the earlier trend of early-April declarations. As per updates from PSEB, a Board official has clarified that the results will not be released in the first week of April, but rather towards the end of this month, as evaluation processes are underway.

This year, in 2026, the PSEB Class 8th examinations were conducted in March. Once announced, students will be able to check their PSEB Class 8 results on the official website at pseb.ac.in. Schools will later distribute the original marksheets. Along with the results, the board is also expected to release the Class 8 toppers list, highlighting top-performing students across the state.