Punjab Board PSEB Class 8th Results 2026: Expected result date, last 5 years’ toppers and more

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The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce the Punjab Board Class 8 results for 2026 towards the end of April, deviating from the earlier trend of early-April declarations. As per updates from PSEB, a Board official has clarified that the results will not be released in the first week of April, but rather towards the end of this month, as evaluation processes are underway.
This year, in 2026, the PSEB Class 8th examinations were conducted in March. Once announced, students will be able to check their PSEB Class 8 results on the official website at pseb.ac.in. Schools will later distribute the original marksheets. Along with the results, the board is also expected to release the Class 8 toppers list, highlighting top-performing students across the state.
Here’s a look at previous years’ toppers, pass percentages, and overall performance trends.
In the previous session, the overall pass percentage stood at 97.30%, with 2,90,471 students appearing and 2,82,627 passing the examination. The year saw exceptional performance at the top, with Puneet Varma and Navjot Kaur both securing a perfect 600 out of 600, jointly holding the top rank.
The third position was also notable, with another Navjot Kaur scoring 599 out of 600, narrowly missing a perfect score.
The 2024 results recorded a higher pass percentage of 98.31%, with 2,91,917 students appearing and 2,86,987 successfully passing. The toppers list featured Harnoorpreet Kaur, who secured the first rank with a perfect 100% score. She was followed by Gurleen Kaur with 99.67%, and Armandeep Singh, who scored 99.5%, reflecting a strong concentration of high achievers.
In 2023, the pass percentage was 98.01%, with 2,98,127 students appearing and 2,92,206 clearing the exam. The year witnessed two students, Lovepreet Kaur and Gurankit Kaur, achieving a perfect 100% score, jointly topping the exam. Samarpreet Kaur secured the third position with 99.67%.
The 2022 examination saw 3,07,942 students appear, out of which 3,02,558 passed, resulting in a 98.25% pass percentage. Manprit Singh emerged as the topper with a perfect 100%, while Himani Sethi and Karmanpreet Kaur shared the next positions with 99.33% each.
In 2021, the pass percentage peaked at 99.87%, the highest in the five years, with 3,07,272 students appearing and 3,06,893 passing. However, due to the pandemic, the board did not release a toppers or merit list, as the results were prepared based on internal assessment criteria rather than standard examinations.