PSEB Punjab Class 5th, 8th Board Exam Results 2026: This is what official said about the dates

The Punjab Class 8 board examination 2026 was conducted from February 17, 2026, to February 27, 2026, in pen and paper mode across the state of Punjab. (Photo- AI Generated via Freepik)

PSEB Punjab Board Class 8th Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali, is preparing to release the Class 8th board exam results 2026 this month. A senior PSEB official informed The Indian Express that the Class 8 results will be declared by the month-end. Meanwhile, the state has scrapped conducting Class 5 board exams for the past two years.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The Punjab Class 8 board examination 2026 was conducted from February 17, 2026, to February 27, 2026, in pen and paper mode across the state of Punjab.

Students across Punjab who appeared for the examination are eagerly awaiting their scorecards, which will be accessible online at pseb.ac.in. To check their results, candidates will need to enter either their roll number or full name.