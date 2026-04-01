PSEB Punjab Class 5th, 8th Board Exam Results 2026: This is what official said about the dates

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PSEB Punjab Board Class 8th Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali, is preparing to release the Class 8th board exam results 2026 this month. A senior PSEB official informed The Indian Express that the Class 8 results will be declared by the month-end. Meanwhile, the state has scrapped conducting Class 5 board exams for the past two years.
The Punjab Class 8 board examination 2026 was conducted from February 17, 2026, to February 27, 2026, in pen and paper mode across the state of Punjab.
Students across Punjab who appeared for the examination are eagerly awaiting their scorecards, which will be accessible online at pseb.ac.in. To check their results, candidates will need to enter either their roll number or full name.
|Year
|Result date
|2025
|April 4
|2024
|April 30
|2023
|April 28
|2022
|June 2
|2021
|May 17
The digital marksheet will provide a detailed breakdown of subject-wise marks, overall score, and qualifying status. In addition to the official website, PSEB is expected to make results available through DigiLocker, ensuring easier access for students and parents.
Visit the official website and select the results option. Once done, PSEB Punjab board Class 8 students can check their results with the help of their login credentials. They have to write their roll number, name, mobile number, and email ID to download and access the results.
The pass percentage for the Punjab Board Class 8 exams saw a slight decline, dropping from 98.31% in 2024 to 97.30% in 2025. Girls outperformed boys, with a higher pass percentage of 98.9%, while boys achieved a pass percentage of 96.49%.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 8 toppers are: Puneet Verma, securing the first rank by scoring a perfect 600 out of 600 marks. Navjot Kaur also achieved a perfect score of 600, earning her the second rank based on evaluation criteria such as age or tie-breaking rules. The third rank holder, also named Navjot Kaur, secured a score of 599 out of 600.
In 2024, a total of 2,91,917 students appeared for the Punjab Board class 8 exams, out of which 2,86,987 successfully passed, recording an overall pass percentage of 98.31%. The performance of girls was slightly higher, with a pass percentage of 98.83%, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 97.84%.