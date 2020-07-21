PSEB Punjab Class 12th Result 2020: When and where to check

PSEB Class 12th Result 2020: Check result at pseb.ac.in. Representational image/ file PSEB Class 12th Result 2020: Check result at pseb.ac.in. Representational image/ file

The results of Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) class 12 exams will be declared on Tuesday, July 21. The exams were initially scheduled to be held from March 3 till April 3, however, it was postponed midway due to the steep rise in the coronavirus cases across the country.

The education board also introduced certain changes in the exam pattern of the state class 12 exams. The science stream students received question papers in line with the pattern followed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). According to the teachers, the major change was the introduction of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) of ten marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the board’s official website – pseb.ac.in. Students can also register themselves here at indianexpress.com for the same. In order to complete the registration a candidate needs to fill the box below.

The results for the same were in the month of May last year, but this time it saw a delay due to the pandemic. Over 6 lakh students had appeared for PSEB class 12 exams in the previous year with the state recording 86.41 passing percent.

The Punjab Board has also changed the passing marks for the year. Earlier, candidates had to secure 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in practical and theory separately to be considered passed, however, as per the new rule, students have to secure at least 20 per cent marks in practical and theory section and 33 per cent combined in each subject to be considered as pass.

The results of class 10, 8, and 5 was announced in May on the basis of Continous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE).

