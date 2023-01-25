PSEB Punjab Board Exams 2023: Class 5th, 8th, 10th, 12th exam dates announced

PSEB Punjab Board Exams 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today released the datesheet for matriculation and senior secondary annual examination 2023 i.e. class 10 and class 12 final exams for the academic year 2022-23. Students can download the exam schedule from the official website — pseb.ac.in
According to the official notice, class 12 annual exams will be conducted between February 20 and April 20 at 2 pm while class 10 examination will conducted from March 24 to April 20 in the morning session between 10 am and 1:15 pm. All the exams will be of three hours, but for Computer Science, NSQF subjects, and Physical Education and Sports, students will be given two hours.
|Dates
|Subject/Subjects
|March 24, 2023
|Punjabi- A, History and Culture of Punjab- A
|March 27, 2023
|English
|March 31, 2023
|Computer Science
|April 3, 2023
|Mathematics
|April 5, 2023
|Science
|April 12, 2023
|Hindi, Urdu (in place of Hindi)
|April 13, 2023
|Home Science
|Dates
|Subject/Subjects
|February 20, 2023
|General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture
|February 28, 2023
|History
|March 2, 2023
|Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English, Urdu
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today also released the date sheet for primary examination February/March 2023. The class 5 exam are scheduled to be held between February 27 and March 3 while class 8 exams are from February 25 to March 21. According to the official notice, the exam for both the classes will start from 10 am.