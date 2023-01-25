scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
PSEB Punjab Board Exams 2023: Class 5th, 8th, 10th, 12th exam dates announced

PSEB Punjab Board Exams 2023: PSEB today released the datesheet for Class 5, 8, 10 and 12 annual exams for the academic year 2022-23. Students can download the full exam schedule from the official website — pseb.ac.in

PSEB releases class 5,8,10 and 12 final exams datesheetAccording to the official notice, class 12 annual exams will be conducted between February 20 and April 20 while class 10 examination will conducted from March 24 to April 20 (Representative image. Express photo by Abhisek Saha)

PSEB Punjab Board Exams 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today released the datesheet for matriculation and senior secondary annual examination 2023 i.e. class 10 and class 12 final exams for the academic year 2022-23. Students can download the exam schedule from the official website — pseb.ac.in

According to the official notice, class 12 annual exams will be conducted between February 20 and April 20 at 2 pm while class 10 examination will conducted from March 24 to April 20 in the morning session between 10 am and 1:15 pm. All the exams will be of three hours, but for Computer Science, NSQF subjects, and Physical Education and Sports, students will be given two hours.

PSEB 2023: Class 10 Datesheet

Dates  Subject/Subjects
March 24, 2023 Punjabi- A, History and Culture of Punjab- A
March 27, 2023 English
March 31, 2023 Computer Science
April 3, 2023 Mathematics
April 5, 2023 Science
April 12, 2023 Hindi, Urdu (in place of Hindi)
April 13, 2023 Home Science

PSEB 2023: Class 12 Datesheet

Dates  Subject/Subjects
February 20, 2023 General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture
February 28, 2023 History
March 2, 2023 Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English, Urdu
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today also released the date sheet for primary examination February/March 2023. The class 5 exam are scheduled to be held between February 27 and March 3 while class 8 exams are from February 25 to March 21. According to the official notice,  the exam for both the classes will start from 10 am.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 16:55 IST
