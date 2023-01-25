PSEB Punjab Board Exams 2023: Class 5th, 8th, 10th, 12th exam dates announced

According to the official notice, class 12 annual exams will be conducted between February 20 and April 20 while class 10 examination will conducted from March 24 to April 20 (Representative image. Express photo by Abhisek Saha)

PSEB Punjab Board Exams 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today released the datesheet for matriculation and senior secondary annual examination 2023 i.e. class 10 and class 12 final exams for the academic year 2022-23. Students can download the exam schedule from the official website — pseb.ac.in

According to the official notice, class 12 annual exams will be conducted between February 20 and April 20 at 2 pm while class 10 examination will conducted from March 24 to April 20 in the morning session between 10 am and 1:15 pm. All the exams will be of three hours, but for Computer Science, NSQF subjects, and Physical Education and Sports, students will be given two hours.

PSEB 2023: Class 10 Datesheet