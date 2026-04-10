PSEB Punjab Board Class 8th Results 2026 Declared: 96.51% students pass, check list of toppers here

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PSEB Punjab Board Class 8th Results 2026 Declared: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Class 8 results for the 2025-26 academic session, recording an overall pass percentage of 96.51 per cent. The results mark a slight dip compared to last year’s 97.30%. This year, a total of 2,62,966 students appeared for the PSEB Class 8 examination, out of which 2,53,789 candidates passed. Girls once again outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 97.74 per cent, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 95.42 per cent.
In comparison, during the 2024–25 academic year, 2,90,471 students had appeared for the exam, with 2,82,627 passing, translating to a higher pass percentage of 97.30 per cent. Despite the marginal decline this year, the results indicate consistent academic performance across the state. The Punjab Board also shared that all eight transgender candidates who appeared for the exam passed, resulting in a 100% success rate in this category.
This year’s PSEB Class 8 toppers include Tehna, who secured a perfect score of 600 out of 600 (100 per cent), emerging as the top rank holder. She is followed by Japji Kaur and Jasmeet Kaur, both of whom scored 598 out of 600, achieving 99.67 per cent and sharing the second position. Their outstanding performances highlight strong academic excellence across schools this year.
|Rank
|Name
|Marks Obtained
|Total Marks
|Percentage
|1
|Tehna
|600
|600
|100.00%
|2
|Japji Kaur
|598
|600
|99.67%
|2
|Jasmeet Kaur
|598
|600
|99.67%
Among districts, several regions recorded outstanding pass percentages, with multiple districts crossing the 97 per cent mark. Pathankot emerged as the top-performing district with a pass percentage of 98.90 per cent, followed closely by Amritsar and Gurdaspur.
Top-performing districts (by pass percentage)
|Rank
|District
|Appeared
|Passed
|Pass Percentage
|1
|Pathankot
|4,983
|4,928
|98.90%
|2
|Amritsar
|26,729
|26,368
|98.65%
|3
|Gurdaspur
|14,223
|14,000
|98.43%
|4
|Kapurthala
|6,703
|6,583
|98.21%
|5
|Tarn Taran
|12,286
|12,038
|97.98%
|6
|Faridkot
|5,565
|5,448
|97.90%
|7
|Ferozepur
|9,467
|9,246
|97.67%
|8
|Hoshiarpur
|12,580
|12,263
|97.48%
|9
|S.B.S. Nagar
|5,094
|4,957
|97.31%
|10
|Rup Nagar
|5,543
|5,378
|97.02%
Students can check their PSEB Class 8 results through the official website of the board by entering their roll number and other required credentials. The board is expected to provide detailed mark sheets through respective schools in due course.