PSEB Punjab Board Class 8th Results 2026 Declared: 96.51% students pass, check list of toppers here

PSEB Punjab Board Class 8th Results 2026 Declared: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Class 8 results for the 2025-26 academic session, recording an overall pass percentage of 96.51 per cent. The results mark a slight dip compared to last year’s 97.30%. This year, a total of 2,62,966 students appeared for the PSEB Class 8 examination, out of which 2,53,789 candidates passed. Girls once again outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 97.74 per cent, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 95.42 per cent.

In comparison, during the 2024–25 academic year, 2,90,471 students had appeared for the exam, with 2,82,627 passing, translating to a higher pass percentage of 97.30 per cent. Despite the marginal decline this year, the results indicate consistent academic performance across the state. The Punjab Board also shared that all eight transgender candidates who appeared for the exam passed, resulting in a 100% success rate in this category.