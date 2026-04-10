PSEB Punjab Board Class 8th Results 2026 Declared: 96.51% students pass, check list of toppers here

The results mark a slight dip compared to last year’s 97.30%. This year, a total of 2,62,966 students appeared for the PSEB Class 8 examination, out of which 2,53,789 candidates passed. Girls once again outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 97.74%, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 95.42%.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 10, 2026 08:57 PM IST
PSEB Punjab Board Class 8th Results 2026 DeclaredPSEB Punjab Board Class 8th Results 2026 Declared: Who are this year's toppers? (Image via PSEB/Upscaled with AI)
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PSEB Punjab Board Class 8th Results 2026 Declared: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Class 8 results for the 2025-26 academic session, recording an overall pass percentage of 96.51 per cent. The results mark a slight dip compared to last year’s 97.30%. This year, a total of 2,62,966 students appeared for the PSEB Class 8 examination, out of which 2,53,789 candidates passed. Girls once again outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 97.74 per cent, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 95.42 per cent.

In comparison, during the 2024–25 academic year, 2,90,471 students had appeared for the exam, with 2,82,627 passing, translating to a higher pass percentage of 97.30 per cent. Despite the marginal decline this year, the results indicate consistent academic performance across the state. The Punjab Board also shared that all eight transgender candidates who appeared for the exam passed, resulting in a 100% success rate in this category.

Punjab Board 8th Results 2026: Meet this year’s toppers

This year’s PSEB Class 8 toppers include Tehna, who secured a perfect score of 600 out of 600 (100 per cent), emerging as the top rank holder. She is followed by Japji Kaur and Jasmeet Kaur, both of whom scored 598 out of 600, achieving 99.67 per cent and sharing the second position. Their outstanding performances highlight strong academic excellence across schools this year.

Rank Name Marks Obtained Total Marks Percentage
1 Tehna 600 600 100.00%
2 Japji Kaur 598 600 99.67%
2 Jasmeet Kaur 598 600 99.67%

Punjab Board Class 8th Results 2026: Which are the best performing districts?

Among districts, several regions recorded outstanding pass percentages, with multiple districts crossing the 97 per cent mark. Pathankot emerged as the top-performing district with a pass percentage of 98.90 per cent, followed closely by Amritsar and Gurdaspur.

Top-performing districts (by pass percentage)

Rank District Appeared Passed Pass Percentage
1 Pathankot 4,983 4,928 98.90%
2 Amritsar 26,729 26,368 98.65%
3 Gurdaspur 14,223 14,000 98.43%
4 Kapurthala 6,703 6,583 98.21%
5 Tarn Taran 12,286 12,038 97.98%
6 Faridkot 5,565 5,448 97.90%
7 Ferozepur 9,467 9,246 97.67%
8 Hoshiarpur 12,580 12,263 97.48%
9 S.B.S. Nagar 5,094 4,957 97.31%
10 Rup Nagar 5,543 5,378 97.02%

Students can check their PSEB Class 8 results through the official website of the board by entering their roll number and other required credentials. The board is expected to provide detailed mark sheets through respective schools in due course.

 

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