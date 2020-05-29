PSEB Punjab Board Class 5th, 8th and 10th Result LIVE Updates: Class 5 result out at pseb.ac.in, websites to check

PSEB class 5, 8 and 10 result LIVE updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the result for class 8 and class 10 today at its official website, pseb.ac.in and indiaresult.com. In an unprecedented move, the result has been declared on the basis of a grading system or Continous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE).
Punjab Board will conduct examinations of the open school students, golden chance, improvement, and other additional subjects for matriculation or class 10 students which are not covered under CCE criteria. This is in accordance with the announcement made by Chief Minister Amrinder Singh who had said earlier that students from class 5 and 10 will be promoted without exams.
Students who want to check the result can go to the website, click on the result link, fill their details, and check their mark sheet. This will be the provisional mark sheet and the official ones will be made available only after the schools resume functioning.
Punjab School Education Board decalared results students of class 5, 8 and 10 on Friday on the basis of grading system. The Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla told that the results of registered students have been declared on the basis of Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE)
Step 1: Visit the official website- pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Click lon the download result link
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Students who wish to check result can follow these steps -
Step 1: Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Fill credentials (roll number)
Step 4: Result will appear, download
Students in class 12 will still have to appear for the exam. The exam date sheet for the pending papers for the class 12 students is yet to be out. Exams will be held amid strict social distancing norms, officials informed indianexpress.com
The Board has decided that since exams were not completed students will all be promoted to next class, however, if a student is not happy with their grades they can appear for improvement paper or golden chance exam.
This year students will not get any marks and hence no merit list will be prepared. Students will be awarded grades instead as A, B, C and D.
Punjab Board has declared the result for classes 5, 8, and 10 without completing the final year exams. The result has been declared on the basis of marks scored in pre-boards.
Students who appeared for the secondary education exam can check result at the official website, pseb.ac.in and its partner website, indiaresult.com
The Punjab School Education Board has announced the results of matric, class 10 examinations. The students can check the results through the websites- pseb.ac.in and indiaresult.com