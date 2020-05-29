PSEB Punjab Board Class 5th, 8th and 10th Result LIVE Updates: Class 5 result out at pseb.ac.in, websites to check

PSEB 8th, 10th Result 2020 LIVE: Result at pseb.ac.in PSEB 8th, 10th Result 2020 LIVE: Result at pseb.ac.in

PSEB class 5, 8 and 10 result LIVE updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the result for class 8 and class 10 today at its official website, pseb.ac.in and indiaresult.com. In an unprecedented move, the result has been declared on the basis of a grading system or Continous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE).

Punjab Board will conduct examinations of the open school students, golden chance, improvement, and other additional subjects for matriculation or class 10 students which are not covered under CCE criteria. This is in accordance with the announcement made by Chief Minister Amrinder Singh who had said earlier that students from class 5 and 10 will be promoted without exams.

Students who want to check the result can go to the website, click on the result link, fill their details, and check their mark sheet. This will be the provisional mark sheet and the official ones will be made available only after the schools resume functioning.