Friday, May 29, 2020
PSEB Punjab Board Class 5th, 8th and 10th Result LIVE Updates: Class 5 result out at pseb.ac.in, websites to check

PSEB class 5, 8 and 10 result LIVE updates: Punjab Board declares the result for class 5, 8 and 10 on basis of Continous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE). Students will be awarded grades. PSEB result available at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 29, 2020 9:07:26 pm
PSEB class 5, 8 and 10 result LIVE updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the result for class 8 and class 10 today at its official website, pseb.ac.in and indiaresult.com. In an unprecedented move, the result has been declared on the basis of a grading system or Continous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE).

Punjab Board will conduct examinations of the open school students, golden chance, improvement, and other additional subjects for matriculation or class 10 students which are not covered under CCE criteria. This is in accordance with the announcement made by Chief Minister Amrinder Singh who had said earlier that students from class 5 and 10 will be promoted without exams.

Students who want to check the result can go to the website, click on the result link, fill their details, and check their mark sheet. This will be the provisional mark sheet and the official ones will be made available only after the schools resume functioning.

Punjab Board PSEB 8th, 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result declared

21:04 (IST)29 May 2020
Results announced on basis of Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation

Punjab School Education Board decalared results students of class 5, 8 and 10 on Friday on the basis of grading system. The Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla told that the results of registered students have been declared on the basis of Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE)

21:01 (IST)29 May 2020
How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click lon the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

20:58 (IST)29 May 2020
20:57 (IST)29 May 2020
What about class 12?

Students in class 12 will still have to appear for the exam. The exam date sheet for the pending papers for the class 12 students is yet to be out. Exams will be held amid strict social distancing norms, officials informed indianexpress.com

20:56 (IST)29 May 2020
All pass result

The Board has decided that since exams were not completed students will all be promoted to next class, however, if a student is not happy with their grades they can appear for improvement paper or golden chance exam.

20:55 (IST)29 May 2020
No marks, no merit

This year students will not get any marks and hence no merit list will be prepared. Students will be awarded grades instead as A, B, C and D. 

20:54 (IST)29 May 2020
Punjab Board class 5, 8 and 10 result declared

Punjab Board has declared the result for classes 5, 8, and 10 without completing the final year exams. The result has been declared on the basis of marks scored in pre-boards. 

20:52 (IST)29 May 2020
When and where to check

Students who appeared for the secondary education exam can check result at the official website, pseb.ac.in and its partner website, indiaresult.com

20:51 (IST)29 May 2020
Punjab Board announces matric results

The Punjab School Education Board has announced the results of matric, class 10 examinations. The students can check the results through the websites- pseb.ac.in and indiaresult.com

unjab Board PSEB 8th, 10th Result 2020 @pseb.ac.in LIVE Updates: PSEB result LIVE updates

This year, PSEB resumed conducting board exams for classes 5 and 8, earlier, the board used to conduct exams only for classes 10 and 12. This year, all the exams were postponed due to coronavirus. All students barring those of class 12 have been promoted to the next class without conducting exams. The revised dates for class 12 students is yet to be declared.

