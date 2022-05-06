scorecardresearch
Friday, May 06, 2022
PSEB Punjab board Class 5 result declared; here’s how to check

The Class 5 term 2 exams were held from March 15 to March 23. Students can check their result at the official website - pseb.ac.in

May 6, 2022 5:38:00 pm
Punjab conducted the class 5 board exams in term wise manner this year. (Representative image)

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the class 5 board exam results 2022. The Class 5 term 2 exams were held from March 15 to March 23. Students can check their result at the official website – pseb.ac.in

PSEB Class 5 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Results” tab

Step 3: On the new page, enter required information

Step 4: Click on go to view your results

Punjab conducted the class 5 board exams in term wise manner this year. The first term exams were held in October and the second term exams were held in March 2022. The exam was conducted in pen and paper mode following all Covid related protocols. 

Meanwhile, the board exams for class 12 are ongoing. As per the revised schedule, the class 12 term two exams for Punjab Board  began on April 24 with Home Science exam, and will conclude on May 23, 2022 with Economics, General Foundation Course exams.

