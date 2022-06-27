PSEB Punjab board Class 12 result 2022 date, time released: Where and when to check

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the class 12 board exam results today i;e on June 27. The result will be declared via press conference at 3 pm and the result will be available from 3:30 pm at the official websites. Candidates will be able to check their results at the official website — pseb.ac.in.

The PSEB class 12 term-II examinations were conducted from April 22 to May 23, 2022, in a centre based mode. The examination began at 10:30 am and continued till 1:45 pm.

PSEB Punjab board Class 12 result 2022: Where and when to check

The Punjab board will release the class 12 result on the official website. Students can also check their PSEB class 12 board exam results through a text message. To check the result via SMS candidates are advised to follow the given format — Type PB12 <Roll Number> and send it to 5676750. The Punjab board class 12 result will be sent to the same mobile number.

Last year, a total number of 2,92,683 students registered for PSEB class 12 board exams. The overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 96.48 per cent which is 3.71 per cent higher than in 2020. Girls scored better than boys, the girls were at 97.34 per cent and the boys were at 95.74 per cent.

A total of 22175 students managed to score 90 per cent and above marks (A+). In the 80-90 per cent bracket, there were 88,150 students, 1,19,802 in the 80-90 per cent range and 48,843 in the 60-70 per cent mark bracket. The pass percentage of government schools was recorded at 98.05 per cent in 2021, whereas aided schools have achieved 96.71 per cent. In 2020, a total of 2,86,378 students appeared for the examinations out of which 2,60,547 students were declared passed the board examination.