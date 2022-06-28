PSEB 12th Result 2022 Date, Time: How to check score at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the results on June 28 at 3 pm via press conference. The class 12 results were deferred on June 27 due to “technical reasons.” All the candidates who had appeared for the board exams can check their respective results at the official website — pseb.ac.in.

The PSEB Punjab board class 12 term I and term II examinations were conducted between March and May 2022. The examination was held from 10:30 am and was continued till 1:45 pm.

PSEB Punjab Class 12 board result 2022: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the official website — pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “PSEB class 12 board result 2022” available on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill the required details like roll number, date of birth (DOB) and the given text image (captcha)

Step 4: Click on submit and the Punjab class 12 board exam result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference, as the result will be an important document for pursuing higher studies.

Last year, the overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 96.48 per cent. A total of 22175 students achieved 90 per cent and above marks (A+). In the 80-90 per cent bracket (A), there were 88,150 students, 1,19,802 (B+) in the 80-90 per cent range and 48,843 in the 60-70 per cent marks bracket (B).

Maximum regular students had appeared in the humanities stream (2,07,285) of which, 2,01,264 candidates have been declared pass. In the commerce stream, 31,562 candidates had appeared, of which, 29,944 (94.87 per cent) cleared their class 12 exams.