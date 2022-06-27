PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2022: How to check

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the class 12 board exam results today at 3 pm. All the candidates who had appeared for the board exams can check their respective results at the official website — pseb.ac.in.

The PSEB Punjab board class 12 term I and term II examinations were conducted between March and May 2022. The examination was held from 10:30 am and was continued till 1:45 pm.

PSEB Punjab Class 12 board result 2022: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the official website — pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “PSEB class 12 board result 2022” available on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill the required details like roll number, date of birth (DOB) and the given text image (captcha)

Step 4: Click on submit and the Punjab class 12 board exam result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for the future reference

PSEB Punjab Class 12 board result 2022: How to check via SMS

Students can check their class 12 board exam result through a text message. To check the results via SMS candidates should follow the below format —

Step 1: Type an SMS: PB12 <Roll Number>.

Step 2: Send to 5676750.

Step 3: PSEB class 12 board exam result 2022 will be sent on the same phone number. Save and take a printout for future reference, the result will be an important document for pursuing higher studies.

Last year, the overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 96.48 per cent. A total of 22175 students achieved 90 per cent and above marks (A+). In the 80-90 per cent bracket (A), there were 88,150 students, 1,19,802 (B+) in the 80-90 per cent range and 48,843 in the 60-70 per cent marks bracket (B).