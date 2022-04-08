PSEB Punjab Board class 12 date sheet revised: Check new schedule

April 8, 2022 12:23:47 pm
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has revised the date sheet for class 12 second term exams. While majority of the exam dates have remained the same, some changes have been brought in the date sheet. Students can check the revised date on the official PSEB website — pseb.ac.in.
Exam dates for several subjects have been revised due to ‘administrative reasons’. The revised exam dates are as follows:
|Date
|Subject
|April 24, 2022
|Home Science
|April 25, 2022
|Vocal Music
|April 26, 2022
|Accountancy and Book Keeping, History and Appreciation of Art, Architectural Drawing, Accountancy – II
|April 27, 2022
|Sanskrit, Business Organisation and Management, Psychology
|April 28, 2022
|Healthcare, Automobile, Information Technology, Travel and Tourism, Physical Education, NSQF Subjects
|April 29, 2022
|Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu
|April 30, 2022
|Music (Tabla)
|May 2, 2022
|Agriculture, Dance, Defence Studies
|May 4, 2022
|Geography
|May 5, 2022
|Sociology
|May 6, 2022
|General English
|May 7, 2022
|Physical Education and Sports
|May 9, 2022
|History, Chemistry
|May 10, 2022
|General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture
|May 11, 2022
|Environmental Education
|May 12, 2022
|Computer Applications
|May 13, 2022
|Biology, Media Studies, Religion, German, Arabic, Instrumental Music
|May 16, 2022
|Physics, Political Science
|May 17, 2022
|Public Administration, Business Studies – II
|May 18, 2022
|NCC
|May 19, 2022
|Computer Science
|May 20, 2022
|Life Sciences
|May 21, 2022
|Mathematics
|May 23, 2022
|Economics, General Foundation Course
As per the revised schedule, the class 12 term two exams for Punjab Board will now begin on April 24 with Home Science exam, and conclude on May 23, 2022 with Economics, General Foundation Course exams.
All other exam dates (not mentioned in the table) will remain the same, unless stated otherwise by the Punjab Board. Students are advised to keep checking the official PSEB website — pseb.ac.in — to ensure they do not miss out on any further changes or updates.
Students are advised to carry their admit cards to the exam centres on all exam days.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-