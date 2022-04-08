scorecardresearch
Friday, April 08, 2022
PSEB Punjab Board class 12 date sheet revised: Check new schedule

While majority of the exam dates have remained the same, some changes have been brought in the date sheet. Students can check the revised date on the official PSEB website — pseb.ac.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
April 8, 2022 12:23:47 pm
PSEB, PSEB date sheetExam dates for several subjects have been revised due to 'administrative reasons'. (Representative image)

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has revised the date sheet for class 12 second term exams. While majority of the exam dates have remained the same, some changes have been brought in the date sheet. Students can check the revised date on the official PSEB website — pseb.ac.in.

Exam dates for several subjects have been revised due to ‘administrative reasons’. The revised exam dates are as follows:

Date Subject
April 24, 2022 Home Science
April 25, 2022 Vocal Music
April 26, 2022 Accountancy and Book Keeping, History and Appreciation of Art, Architectural Drawing, Accountancy – II
April 27, 2022 Sanskrit, Business Organisation and Management, Psychology
April 28, 2022 Healthcare, Automobile, Information Technology, Travel and Tourism, Physical Education, NSQF Subjects
April 29, 2022 Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu
April 30, 2022 Music (Tabla)
May 2, 2022 Agriculture, Dance, Defence Studies
May 4, 2022 Geography
May 5, 2022 Sociology
May 6, 2022 General English
May 7, 2022 Physical Education and Sports
May 9, 2022 History, Chemistry
May 10, 2022 General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture
May 11, 2022 Environmental Education
May 12, 2022 Computer Applications
May 13, 2022 Biology, Media Studies, Religion, German, Arabic, Instrumental Music
May 16, 2022 Physics, Political Science
May 17, 2022 Public Administration, Business Studies – II
May 18, 2022 NCC
May 19, 2022 Computer Science
May 20, 2022 Life Sciences
May 21, 2022 Mathematics
May 23, 2022 Economics, General Foundation Course

As per the revised schedule, the class 12 term two exams for Punjab Board will now begin on April 24 with Home Science exam, and conclude on May 23, 2022 with Economics, General Foundation Course exams.

All other exam dates (not mentioned in the table) will remain the same, unless stated otherwise by the Punjab Board. Students are advised to keep checking the official PSEB website — pseb.ac.in — to ensure they do not miss out on any further changes or updates.

Students are advised to carry their admit cards to the exam centres on all exam days.

