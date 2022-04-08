PSEB Punjab Board class 12 date sheet revised: Check new schedule

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has revised the date sheet for class 12 second term exams. While majority of the exam dates have remained the same, some changes have been brought in the date sheet. Students can check the revised date on the official PSEB website — pseb.ac.in.

Exam dates for several subjects have been revised due to ‘administrative reasons’. The revised exam dates are as follows:

Date Subject April 24, 2022 Home Science April 25, 2022 Vocal Music April 26, 2022 Accountancy and Book Keeping, History and Appreciation of Art, Architectural Drawing, Accountancy – II April 27, 2022 Sanskrit, Business Organisation and Management, Psychology April 28, 2022 Healthcare, Automobile, Information Technology, Travel and Tourism, Physical Education, NSQF Subjects April 29, 2022 Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu April 30, 2022 Music (Tabla) May 2, 2022 Agriculture, Dance, Defence Studies May 4, 2022 Geography May 5, 2022 Sociology May 6, 2022 General English May 7, 2022 Physical Education and Sports May 9, 2022 History, Chemistry May 10, 2022 General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture May 11, 2022 Environmental Education May 12, 2022 Computer Applications May 13, 2022 Biology, Media Studies, Religion, German, Arabic, Instrumental Music May 16, 2022 Physics, Political Science May 17, 2022 Public Administration, Business Studies – II May 18, 2022 NCC May 19, 2022 Computer Science May 20, 2022 Life Sciences May 21, 2022 Mathematics May 23, 2022 Economics, General Foundation Course

As per the revised schedule, the class 12 term two exams for Punjab Board will now begin on April 24 with Home Science exam, and conclude on May 23, 2022 with Economics, General Foundation Course exams.

All other exam dates (not mentioned in the table) will remain the same, unless stated otherwise by the Punjab Board. Students are advised to keep checking the official PSEB website — pseb.ac.in — to ensure they do not miss out on any further changes or updates.

Students are advised to carry their admit cards to the exam centres on all exam days.