PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th Result: Re-checking and re-evaluation dates announced; check schedule

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today announced the schedule for e-checking and re-evaluation. Students can apply for re-checking on Punjab School Education Board’s website – pseb.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the class 10 students who wish to undergo re-evaluation can fill up online forms and fees for this purpose from July 11. Students will have time till July 20 to apply for re-checking and re-evaluation. This year, the fee for re-checking has been fixed at Rs 500 per answer sheet, and for re-evaluation the fee has been fixed at Rs 1000 per answer sheet.

Students should also note that the Controller Examinations has instructed concerned candidates to keep the print of the online form for re-checking or re-evaluation.

This year, PSEB class 10 recorded an overall pass percentage of 97.94 per cent, with Nancy Rani of Ferozepur district securing the first rank in the state with a score of 644 out of 650 marks (99.08 per cent). Although Dilpreet Kaur of Sangrur district scored the same as Rani, she was ranked second based on PSEB’s age formula.

As per the data released by PSEB, this year students from the rural areas performed better than their urban counterparts, as 99.1 per cent of rural students passed the Class 10 Board exam in comparison to 98.75 percent of urban students.

Additionally, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 99.34 per cent, in comparison to boys’ 98.83 per cent. However, there was a slight dip in this year’s pass percentage as last year the overall pass percentage was 99.9 per cent.