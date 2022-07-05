scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
PSEB Punjab board Class 10th result 2022: When and where to check

PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2022 at pseb.ac.in: Students can also check their PSEB class 10 results via SMS by sending the text message in the given format — Type PB10 and send it to 5676750. Result can also be accessed on pseb.ac.in.

July 5, 2022
PSEB results, Board results,Board exams, Punjab class 10th results, Punjab class 10 resultsCandidates will be able to check their results at the official website — pseb.ac.in. (Representative image)

PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the class 10 board exam results today (July 5) at 12:15 pm.  All the students who had appeared for the board exams can check their respective results at the official website —  pseb.ac.in.

The Punjab board class 10 term-II examinations were conducted from April 24 to May 19, 2022, in an offline pen and paper mode by following all the COVID-19 guidelines provided by the government of India. 

PSEB Punjab board Class 12 result 2022: Where and when to check

While the result will be announced tomorrow at 12:15 pm, score cards will be made available on the official websites on July 6.

To check PSEB Punjab Board class 10 result, students will first have to visit the official website — pseb.ac.in. After that, there will be link on the home page for “PSEB class 10 board result 2022”. Students have to fill the required details such as roll number or registration number and date of birth (DOB). After filling those and clicking on submit, the Punjab class 10 result will appear on the screen  .

Students are advised to save the page and take a printout of the class 10 results for future reference. Candidates are also advised to ensure that all details are factually correct and there are no spelling errors. For students who are unable to find their roll number and registration number can check the same on their admit card or hall ticket.

If the class 10 students are unable to access the official PSEB websites, they can also check results via SMS. To do so, students will have to type an SMS — PB10 <Roll No> and send it to 5676750. The result of the concerned student will be sent to the mobile number from which the SMS was received.

Students need to score at least 20 per cent marks in both practical exams and theory to pass the class 10 board examination. This year, the academic calendar was divided into two parts, along with the syllabus. So, the overall score will be calculated on the basis of the average of the two terms. In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the PSEB was 99.93 per cent where girls scored more than boys. 

