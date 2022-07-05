scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
PSEB Punjab board Class 10th result 2022: How to check score card

Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2022: Candidates can check their respective results at the official website —  pseb.ac.in. Result will be calculated on the basis of the average of the two terms.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
July 5, 2022 11:02:03 am
The PSEB class 10 exams were held in offline mode this year. (Representative image)

PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2022:The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the class 10 results today on July 5 at 12:15 pm. However, the result link will be activated at the official website on July 6. Candidates can check their respective results at the official website —  pseb.ac.in.

The Punjab board class 10 term-II examinations were conducted from April 24 to May 19, 2022, in an offline pen and paper mode by following all the COVID-19 guidelines provided by the government of India. 

PSEB Class 10 board result 2022: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the official website — pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “PSEB class 10 result 2022” link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill the required details like roll number and date of birth (DOB)

Step 4: Click on submit and the Punjab class 10 result will appear on the screen   

Step 5: Download and take a printout for the future reference 

PSEB Class 10 board result 2022: How to check via SMS

To check the results via SMS candidates should follow the below format:

Step 1: Type an SMS: PB10 <Roll No>.

Step 2: Send to 5676750.

Step 3: PSEB class 10 result 2022 will be sent on the same number. Take a printout for future reference. 

In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the PSEB was 99.93 per cent where girls scored more than boys by scoring 99.94 per cent, in comparison to boys’ 99.92 per cent in class 10 exams.. Last year, the performance of government schools was better than affiliated and associated schools, and out of the total 3,21,384 students, 3,21,163 passed in class 10 exams.

Live Blog

