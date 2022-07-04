PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th result 2022: Date and time announced

PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the class 10 board exam result release date and time. The result is scheduled to be released on July 5 at 12:15 pm. All those students who had appeared for the class 10 board examinations can check their results at the official website — pseb.ac.in.

The Punjab board class 10 term-I exams were held between April and March. The term-II examinations were conducted from April 24 to May 19, 2022. The examination began at 10 am and continued till 1 pm.

PSEB Punjab board Class 10 result 2022: Date, time and result websites

While the result will be announced by the Chairman, Punjab School Education Board through a virtual meeting tomorrow, score cards will be made available on the official websites on July 6.

Students will be able to view their results on pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com from the afternoon July 6, 2022.

Last year, the board examination was cancelled due to the pandemic situation however, this year the PSEB Punjab board exams were successfully conducted in an offline pen and paper mode. All the safety measures were taken by the schools as provided by the government.

A total number of 3,21,384 students appeared for the Punjab class 10 board examination out of which 3,21,161 students were declared passed and were promoted to higher secondary. The overall passing percentage recorded by the Punjab board was 99.93 per cent, where girls outnumbered boys. Girls have outshone boys with an average pass percentage of 99.94 per cent while boys scored 99.92 per cent in class 10.

In 2020, the board changed the passing marks criteria. Earlier, candidates had to secure 33 per cent marks in each subject, as well as pass individually in practical and theory.

Now as per the new rule, students have to secure at least 20 per cent marks in the practical and theory section and 33 per cent combined in each subject to be considered a pass. The overall pass percentage recorded was 90.98 per cent, a total of 2,86,378 students registered for the Punjab board exams.