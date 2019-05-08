PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2019: How to check score online?

Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2019: There are several ways through which candidates can check their Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) class 10 result 2019. One can surf through websites, check it on phone via text message as well as can get their result on mobile-based application. The result, primarily, will be announced today May 8, 2019 (Wednesday) at the official website – pseb.ac.in and the official partner indiaresult.com.

Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result LIVE Updates

Advertising

This year, the pass percentage shot back up again to reach 85.56 per cent. This year 31.7 lakh appeared for the exam and 2.71 lakh cleared the same. This is a drastic increase from last year. In 2018 the pass percentage dropped drastically to 57.50% when only 19 lakh candidates out of 33.04 lakh who appeared for the same. This drop was cited to the changed rule when the Punjab board decided not to give grace marks to students. In 2017, a total of 3,42,330 appeared out of which 2,47,340 passed the exam with a pass percentage of 72.25 per cent.

To clear the exam, candidates need at least 35 per cent marks in the subject. From 2018 onwards, the board has stopped giving grace marks to increase the pass percentage.

Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2019: How to check on the website

Step 1: Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in

Advertising

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘PSEB class 10 result 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: The result will appear

Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2019: How to check on phone

Step 1: Open a browser on your phone

Step 2: Type the official website link in the address bar, pseb.ac.in

Read| Punjab Board PSEB 10th result 2019: Date and time

Step 3: Wait for the page to load

Step 4: On the homepage, click on the link ‘PSEB class 10 result 2019’

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 6: Log-in using roll number

Step 7: The result will appear

Candidates can also check their results via cell phones through apps. All they have to do is open the Google Play Store and search for board exam results 2019. Numerous apps will be shown. Select the one with the best review and open the app. Register for the result with your roll number and other details.

Candidates need to download the result. It will act as a tentative mark sheet. Students can later collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.