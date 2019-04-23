Punjab PSEB Class 10th, 12th results date and time

PSEB Punjab Board 10th, 12th result date: Declining the reports of declaring the Punjab Board class 10 or class 12 result this week, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) spokesperson told indianexpress.com, “The result will be declared by May 15, 2019. We are aiming to release the class 12 result by the first week of next month followed by class 10 result.”

The official informed that the class 12 exam papers have been checked and the evaluation process is 70 per cent complete while the class 10 evaluation process has reached 45 per cent. “We encrypt the results and decoding will be done when it is ready to be announced,” said the official.

Earlier, there were reports that the result can be declared by April end.

The official also informed indianexpress.com that this year, over 8 lakh students have appeared for the Punjab board exams. Out of the total, nearly 4.5 lakh had appeared for class 10 and nearly 3.5 had appeared for class 12 exams, however, detailed information will be available at the time of result declaration. In 2018, nearly 4.6 lakh students had registered for the class 10 exam.

PSEB Punjab Board 10th, 12th result date: Where to check?

The results will be available at the official website, pseb.ac.in and also on the partner website, indiaresult.com. Candidates can check their result by entering their roll number.

PSEB Punjab Board 10th, 12th result date: Pass percentage

To clear the exam, candidates need at least 35 per cent marks in the subject. From 2018 onwards, the board has stopped giving grace marks to increase the pass percentage.

The overall pass percentage in the class 10 exams in 2018 was 59.47 per cent. Gurpreet Singh of Ludhiana had topped with 98 per cent marks. For class 12, the overall pass percentage was 65.97 per cent. In inter result, Puja Joshi from Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, topped the state with 98 per cent marks. She was from humanities stream and had topped in the academics-only list. In sports students’ merit list for PSEB class 12 result 2018, Prachi Gaur stood first with 100 per cent marks.