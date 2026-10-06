PSEB Punjab Board Class 10, 12 exam 2027 form schedule: Check fee details, 75% attendance rule

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the schedule for filling examination forms and depositing examination fees for the Punjab Board Class 10 and 12 board exams 2027. The examinations are scheduled to be conducted in February-March 2027. The schedule applies to regular students of government, recognised, affiliated and associated schools. Schools can begin generating examination forms and paying fees from October 5, 2026.
The examination fee for a regular Class 10 candidate is Rs 2,000, including Rs 1,650 examination fee and Rs 350 towards the hard copy and digitised soft copy. An additional subject fee of Rs 550 per subject will apply where applicable.
For Class 12, the examination fee is Rs 2,450, comprising Rs 2,050 examination fee and Rs 400 for the hard copy and digitised soft copy. The additional subject fee is Rs 550 per subject.
|Particulars
|Class 10
|Class 12
|Examination fee
|Rs 1,650
|Rs 2,050
|Hard copy + digitised soft copy
|Rs 350
|Rs 400
|Total examination fee
|Rs 2,000
|Rs 2,450
|Additional subject fee
|Rs 550 per subject
|Rs 550 per subject
Schools can submit examination forms and fees online or generate a bank challan for offline payment. The last date to submit forms and pay the fee without a late fee is October 23, 2026. Thereafter, candidates will have to pay a late fee of Rs 500, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,500 or Rs 2,000 depending on the date of submission.
|Late fee
|Online form and fee deadline
|Last date to deposit offline challan
|No late fee
|October 23, 2026
|October 29, 2026
|Rs 500
|October 31, 2026
|November 6, 2026
|Rs 1,000
|November 10, 2026
|November 17, 2026
|Rs 1,500
|November 18, 2026
|November 25, 2026
|Rs 2,000
|November 26, 2026
|December 3, 2026
Students should note that the board examination dates have not been specified in the schedule notice. The detailed examination timetable will be issued separately by PSEB. The Board has also stated that candidates must have 75 per cent attendance for appearing in the written and practical examinations.