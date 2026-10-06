PSEB Punjab Board Class 10, 12 exam 2027 form schedule: Check fee details, 75% attendance rule

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the schedule for filling examination forms and depositing examination fees for the Punjab Board Class 10 and 12 board exams 2027. The examinations are scheduled to be conducted in February-March 2027. The schedule applies to regular students of government, recognised, affiliated and associated schools. Schools can begin generating examination forms and paying fees from October 5, 2026.

The examination fee for a regular Class 10 candidate is Rs 2,000, including Rs 1,650 examination fee and Rs 350 towards the hard copy and digitised soft copy. An additional subject fee of Rs 550 per subject will apply where applicable.

For Class 12, the examination fee is Rs 2,450, comprising Rs 2,050 examination fee and Rs 400 for the hard copy and digitised soft copy. The additional subject fee is Rs 550 per subject.