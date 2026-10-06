PSEB Punjab Board Class 10, 12 exam 2027 form schedule: Check fee details, 75% attendance rule

The Board has also stated that candidates must have 75 per cent attendance for appearing in the written and practical examinations.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiOct 6, 2026 05:46 PM IST
cohsemCheck exam schedule. (Express photo/ representational)
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The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the schedule for filling examination forms and depositing examination fees for the Punjab Board Class 10 and 12 board exams 2027. The examinations are scheduled to be conducted in February-March 2027. The schedule applies to regular students of government, recognised, affiliated and associated schools. Schools can begin generating examination forms and paying fees from October 5, 2026.

The examination fee for a regular Class 10 candidate is Rs 2,000, including Rs 1,650 examination fee and Rs 350 towards the hard copy and digitised soft copy. An additional subject fee of Rs 550 per subject will apply where applicable.

For Class 12, the examination fee is Rs 2,450, comprising Rs 2,050 examination fee and Rs 400 for the hard copy and digitised soft copy. The additional subject fee is Rs 550 per subject.

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Particulars Class 10 Class 12
Examination fee Rs 1,650 Rs 2,050
Hard copy + digitised soft copy Rs 350 Rs 400
Total examination fee Rs 2,000 Rs 2,450
Additional subject fee Rs 550 per subject Rs 550 per subject

Punjab Board 10th, 12th registration dates 2027

Schools can submit examination forms and fees online or generate a bank challan for offline payment. The last date to submit forms and pay the fee without a late fee is October 23, 2026. Thereafter, candidates will have to pay a late fee of Rs 500, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,500 or Rs 2,000 depending on the date of submission.

Late fee Online form and fee deadline Last date to deposit offline challan
No late fee October 23, 2026 October 29, 2026
Rs 500 October 31, 2026 November 6, 2026
Rs 1,000 November 10, 2026 November 17, 2026
Rs 1,500 November 18, 2026 November 25, 2026
Rs 2,000 November 26, 2026 December 3, 2026

Students should note that the board examination dates have not been specified in the schedule notice. The detailed examination timetable will be issued separately by PSEB. The Board has also stated that candidates must have 75 per cent attendance for appearing in the written and practical examinations.

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